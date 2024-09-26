AGL 33.94 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.41%)
AIRLINK 131.39 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (1.62%)
BOP 5.11 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.79%)
CNERGY 3.94 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.6%)
DCL 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.6%)
DFML 49.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.39%)
DGKC 75.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.45%)
FCCL 25.44 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.84%)
FFBL 47.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.42%)
FFL 8.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.34%)
HUBC 128.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.16%)
HUMNL 10.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 8.96 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.01%)
MLCF 33.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.42%)
NBP 60.35 Increased By ▲ 1.97 (3.37%)
OGDC 145.50 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (0.59%)
PAEL 25.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
PIBTL 5.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 110.10 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.38%)
PRL 24.55 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.66%)
PTC 12.11 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.45%)
SEARL 58.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.46%)
TELE 7.38 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.54%)
TOMCL 41.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.07%)
TPLP 7.56 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.93%)
TREET 15.16 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
TRG 56.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.35%)
UNITY 26.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.38%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
BR100 8,706 Increased By 37.6 (0.43%)
BR30 26,419 Increased By 153.1 (0.58%)
KSE100 82,637 Increased By 389.3 (0.47%)
KSE30 26,190 Increased By 68.2 (0.26%)
Sep 26, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-09-26

July-August: $714.74m borrowed from multiple sources

Tahir Amin Published September 26, 2024 Updated September 26, 2024 09:21am

ISLAMABAD: The country borrowed $714.74 million from multiple financing sources during the first two months (July-August) of the current fiscal year 2024-25 compared to $3.206 billion borrowed during the same period of 2023-24, revealed the Economic Affairs Division (EAD) data.

The data revealed that government has budgeted estimates of time deposits of $9 billion including $5 billion KSA time deposit and $4 billion SAFE China deposit for the current fiscal year, however, no money was received in July-August under this head. There is also no mention of assistance from the UAE.

The government had budgeted $19.393 billion from multiple financing sources for the fiscal year 2024-25 including $19.216 billion loans and $176.29 million grants. However, this does not include any amount from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

July-May of FY 2023-24: $7.547bn borrowed from multiple financing sources

The data further showed that the government had budgeted estimates of $3.779 billion from the foreign commercial banks for the fiscal year 2024-25; however, no money was received under this head during the first two months. The government has also budgeted estimates of $1 billion from the issuance of bonds; however, as the country did not issue the bonds, hence no amount was received during the first two months of 2024-25.

The country received $270.53 million in August 2024 from different sources.

The country received $259.04 million under the head of the “Naya Pakistan Certificate” during the first two months of current fiscal year 2024-25 including $131.35 million in August.

The country received $292.99 million from multilaterals and $162.70 million from bilateral during July-August 2024. The non-project aid was $273.12 million including $14.07 million for budgetary support and project aid was $441.62 million during the first two months of current fiscal year.

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) disbursed $96.20 million during the period under review compared to the budgeted $1.651 billion for the fiscal year 2024-25.

The IDA disbursed $147.86 million in July-August against the budgeted $1.525 billion for the fiscal year 2024-25 and IBRD $28.88 million against the budgeted $550.22 million. The IsDB (Short-term) did not disburse any amount in July-August, however, the government has budgeted estimates of $500 million for the fiscal year 2024-25 and AIIB disbursed $8.73 million, while IFAD disbursed $9.59 million against the budgeted $40.45 million for the fiscal year 2024-25.

China disbursed $96.76 million in July; however, no money was received in August from China. The government has budgeted $134.18 million from China for the fiscal year 2024-25.

Saudi Arabia disbursed $2.69 million in the first month of fiscal year 2024-25 against the budgeted estimates of $146.54 million for the entire fiscal year; however, no amount was received in August.

The USA disbursed $30.94 million in the first two months against the budgeted $20.87 million for the fiscal year 2024-25.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

China Pakistan Economy uae ADB IMF KSA foreign commercial banks Economic Affairs Division IMF and Pakistan EAD data Naya Pakistan Certificate Economic distress government borrowed

Comments

200 characters

July-August: $714.74m borrowed from multiple sources

No new taxation measures or mini-budget under study: FBR

Cabinet bodies asked to strictly comply with directives

SBP working on Sukuk alternate structure: governor

US and allies call for 21-day ceasefire along Israel-Lebanon border after UN talks

CRA on the cards to ensure transparency in imported coal pricing

Wapda, NTDC lock horns over ‘SCADA Towers-III’ issue

Appointment of Justice Mansoor as CJP: No official notification issued: ministry

Higher returns thru Islamic banking perturb Senate panel?

Zardari, Nawaz: AC reserves verdict in Toshakhana reference

Read more stories