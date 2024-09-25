AGL 33.36 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (2.65%)
AIRLINK 132.20 Increased By ▲ 3.40 (2.64%)
BOP 5.04 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.2%)
CNERGY 3.81 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.6%)
DCL 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.09%)
DFML 50.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (3.09%)
DGKC 75.35 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.55%)
FCCL 24.65 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.07%)
FFBL 48.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.03%)
FFL 8.88 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
HUBC 129.65 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.66%)
HUMNL 10.27 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.22%)
KEL 3.97 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.58%)
KOSM 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (8.72%)
MLCF 32.95 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.08%)
NBP 58.60 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (5.4%)
OGDC 142.20 Increased By ▲ 2.64 (1.89%)
PAEL 25.55 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.79%)
PIBTL 5.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
PPL 108.95 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (0.9%)
PRL 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
PTC 11.80 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.16%)
SEARL 58.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 7.32 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.83%)
TOMCL 41.94 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
TPLP 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-6.09%)
TREET 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1%)
TRG 56.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1%)
UNITY 26.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.45%)
WTL 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.61%)
BR100 8,632 Increased By 40.3 (0.47%)
BR30 26,233 Increased By 336.7 (1.3%)
KSE100 81,885 Increased By 401.3 (0.49%)
KSE30 25,986 Increased By 83 (0.32%)
Sep 25, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China, Hong Kong stocks jump as aggressive stimulus boosts sentiment

Reuters Published 25 Sep, 2024 10:14am

HONG KONG: China and Hong Kong stocks rallied broadly for a second day on Wednesday as investors basked in the afterglow of a wide-ranging stimulus package announced by Beijing the previous day.

China’s blue-chip CSI300 Index jumped 2.1%, following a 4% gain in the prior session, while Hong Kong benchmark Hang Seng advanced 2%, adding to Tuesday’s 4.1% surge.

Beijing unveiled a slate of support measures on Tuesday - the biggest since the pandemic - including rate cuts, mortgage requirement easing, and fresh funding for equity purchases, in a bid to revive activity and stabilise the crisis-hit property market, though analysts noted the absence of any policies to support real economic activity.

In the wake of the announcement, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) on Wednesday cut the rate of one-year medium-term lending facility (MLF) loans to some financial institutions to 2.00% from 2.30%.

Sell-side analysts and investors note sentiment has picked up strongly given the size of the stimulus and attractive valuation of Chinese stocks, with local investors driving the inflows while some foreign investors also starting to accumulate positions.

“Clearly this was more substantive than expectations and the market believes there could be more,” said Joshua Crabb, head of Asia-Pacific equities at Robeco.

Chinese markets rally after Beijing pledges to slash rates

“Valuations have been cheap so any positive surprise could have an impact. Ongoing support will drive whether this continues,” he said.

Real estate, automobile and brokerage sectors led the gains, climbing 3.7%, 3% and 2.4% respectively. Hong Kong-listed Chinese tech firms went up 2.4%.

“Between now and the ad-hoc Politburo meeting in end-October, in which fiscal measures may be announced to improve demand, the market rally could continue to bring markets higher over the next few sessions,” UBS said in a note.

Meanwhile, China’s yuan rose to a fresh 16-month high on Wednesday and briefly crossed the key 7-per-dollar level offshore, underpinned by investor optimism.

China and Hong Kong stocks

Comments

200 characters

China, Hong Kong stocks jump as aggressive stimulus boosts sentiment

Aurangzeb says IMF deal will sail through

Commitment with IMF: CPPs: Gas disconnection process begins

Intra-day update: rupee remains largely stable against US dollar

OGDCL discovers hydrocarbon reserves in Sindh

Hezbollah says fired ballistic missile targeting Mossad HQ near Tel Aviv

Energy giant MARI begins data centre initiative in Karachi

Oil dips on worries China stimulus plans not enough to boost demand

National Electric Vehicle policy expected in one month

US termed biggest trading partner of country

‘FASTER’ system: Exporters allowed to enjoy speedy refund payment facility from Oct

Read more stories