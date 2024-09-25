AGL 32.87 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.14%)
Business & Finance Print 2024-09-25

Abdullah Zaki appointed as Member of KPT Board of Trustees

Recorder Report Published 25 Sep, 2024 06:48am

KARACHI: Former president Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI) Abdullah Zaki has been appointed as Member of Board of Trustees of Karachi Port Trust (KPT).

According to a notification issued by the Ministry of Maritime Affairs, the federal government has approved reconstitution of KPT’s Board of Trustees in terms of Section 5 read with Section 7 of Karachi Port Trust (KPT) Act 1886 with immediate effect, hence, Karachi Chamber’s will now be represented by Abdullah Zaki on KPT’s Board of Trustees for a period of two years.

While congratulating Abdullah Zaki on his appointment as Member of KPT’s Board of Trustees, President KCCI Iftikhar Ahmed Sheikh was confident that Abdullah Zaki will certainly be able to play a vibrant role in KPT’s Board for dealing with all port and shipping related issues being faced by business community because of his huge experience and excellent know-how about issues.

In addition to being the Former President of Karachi Chamber, Abdullah Zaki is also discharging his duties as Honorary Consul General of Republic of Malawi in Karachi. He has also offered his services as FPCCI Executive Committee Member and as Chairman of Pakistan Soap Manufacturers Association, Pakistan Yarn Merchants Association, Chairman KCCI’s Customs & Valuation Subcommittee and Import, Anti-Smuggling, Quarantine & Certification Subcommittee.

Furthermore, Abdullah Zaki, being a veteran businessman and industrialist, has also contributed as Member of Advisory Committee of Ministry of Commerce, Advisory Committee of Ministry of Finance, Board of Administrator of Export Development Fund (EDF), Sindh Board of Investment, Sindh Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (SPPRA), Karachi Water & Sewerage Corporation (KWSC), Executive Committee of COMMECS, Karachi Centre of Dispute Resolution (KCDR), Board of Director, Gujranwala Tools, Dies & Moulds Centre, (GTDMC) and Technology Upgradation & Skill Development Company (TUSDEC) in addition to extending prudent advises to the government via Budget Proposals and also playing a role in the Advisory Committee of Free Trade Agreements between Pakistan and other countries.

KCCI Karachi Port Trust KPT Abdullah Zaki KPT Board KPT Board of Trustees

