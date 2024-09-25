Hectic trading activity on cotton market

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Tuesday remained bearish and the trading volume remained satisfactory.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 17,900 to Rs 18,200 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 7,000 to Rs 8,200 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 18,800 to Rs 19,200 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 7,000 to Rs 9,000 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 17,900 to Rs 18,100 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Balochistan is in between Rs 7,200 to Rs 8,700 per 40 kg. The rate of Balochi Cotton is in between Rs 19,900 to Rs 20,200 per maund.

Naseem also said that buyers seem to be more active in Sindh as the quality is improving gradually whereas the rate difference is Rs 1000/- compared to Punjab. A few buyers are buying from Punjab as per their quality requirements yet the market appears to be soft in Punjab as the prevalent prices are not feasible for the mills. The arrival is getting better day by day.

5200 bales of Tando Adam were sold in between Rs 18,200 to Rs 18,500 per maund, 3200 bales of Shahdad Pur were sold in between Rs 18,300 to Rs 18,500 per maund, 3600 bales of Sanghar were sold in between Rs 18,100 to Rs 18,500 per maund, 1200 bales of Shah Pur Chakar were sold in between Rs 18,300 to Es 18,500 per maund, 800 bales of Khadro were sold in between Rs 18,400 to Rs 18,500 per maund, 800 bales of Hyderabad were sold in between Rs 18,000 to Rs 18,350 per maund, 800 bales of Mir Pur Khas were sold in between Rs 18,000 to Rs 18,300 per maund, 400 bales of Kotri were sold at Rs 18,000 per maund, 200 bales of Jhole were sold at Rs 18,050 per maund, 2200 bales of Khair Pur were sold in between Rs 18,200 to Rs 18,300 per maund, 1200 bales of Rohri were sold in between Rs 18,200 to Rs 18,300 per maund, 2200 bales of Saleh Pat were sold in between Rs 18,000 to Rs 18,400 per maund, 1400 bales if Fort Abbas were sold in between Rs 19,400 to Rs 19,500 per maund, 600 bales of Chistian were sold at Rs 19,500 per maund, 600 bales of Shujaabad were sold in between Rs 19,200 to Rs 19,500 per maund, 800 bales of Khanewal were sold at Rs 19,500 per maund, 1600 bales of Lodhran, 1200 bales of Yazman Mandi, 600 bales of Mianchannu were sold in between Rs 19,400 to Rs 19,500 per maund, 200 bales of Samundri were sold at Rs 19,300 per maund, 800 bales of Layyah were sold in between Rs 18,700 to Rs 19,000 per maund, 400 bales of Burewala were sold in between Rs 19,300 to Rs 19,500 per maund, 600 bales of Vehari were sold in between Rs 18,800 to Rs 19,200 per maund, 400 bales of Hasil Pur, 200 bales of Muridwala, 200 bales of Gojra and 200 bales of Pir Mehal were sold at Rs 19,200 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 18,700 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 357 per kg.

