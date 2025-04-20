Aurangzeb leaves for US to attend IMF, WB meetings

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance and revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb on Saturday leaves for United States (US) to attend World Bank Group/ and International Monetary Fund (IMF) Spring 2025 Meetings

The World Bank Group/IMF Spring Meetings will begin on Monday, April 21, 2025, and continue till Saturday, April 26, said a press release issued here.

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb will meet senior officials of the World Bank and IMF while attending these meetings and during the visit, he will meet with the finance ministers and counterpart leaders of China, Britain, Saudi Arabia and Turkey.

Fitch Ratings upgrade ‘strong’ endorsement of govt policies: Aurangzeb

The meetings with senior officials of the US State and Treasury Departments are also part of the visit.

The meetings with officials of global credit rating agencies, commercial and investment banks will also be held during the visit.

The finance minister will clarify the country’s economic scenario while addressing investment forums and seminars during the visit. During the visit, the finance minister will attend the 13th Ministerial Meeting of the Coalition of Finance Ministers for Climate Action.

The finance minister will address a roundtable discussion with institutional investors organized by Jefferies International on ‘Pakistan’s Economic Outlook, Recent Fiscal and Monetary Developments and Progress on Reforms and Engagement with the IMF.’

He will also address a session organized by the Center for Global Development (CGD) on ongoing reforms in Pakistan and future challenges and will also meet with Ms. Garji Ghosh, President, Global Policy and Advocacy Division, Gates Foundation

The finance minister will also meet with Her Majesty Queen Maxima of the Netherlands, Special Advisor to the UN Secretary-General on Fiscal Health and Honorary Patron of the G20 Global Partnership for Financial Inclusion

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb will visit leading think tanks in the US, address the Atlantic Council on ’Year of the Year“ Will address on ’Challenges and Opportunities Facing Pakistani Economy in 2025 and Beyond