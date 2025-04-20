Mines & minerals, IT and farming: PM invites investors to explore vast opportunities

LAHORE: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has invited investors of friendly countries to make investment in Pakistan’s mines and minerals, Information Technology and agriculture fields.

While addressing the Health, Engineering and Minerals Show organized by the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) here Saturday, the PM emphasized these sectors offer vistas of opportunities for profitable investments and also assured to extend full facilitation to the investors. He said Almighty Allah has bestowed upon Pakistan very valuable natural resources, emphasizing the need for joint ventures in the field of mines and minerals.

In the event, key stakeholders from local and international markets participated.

PM Shehbaz, World Bank delegation discuss $40bn accord

Welcoming the cut in inflation and policy rates as well as electricity tariffs, the PM said these steps have created a conducive environment for investment in Pakistan. Pakistan is marching towards growth and prosperity, he said, adding: Our country has 60-percent young population and they are equipping themselves with modern techniques and vocational training.

Shehbaz Sharif also reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to economic revival and technological advancement. He said the government aims to provide a platform to the youth to explore Pakistan’s untapped potential across sectors like information technology, artificial intelligence, engineering, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, and minerals. ‘Our youth are intelligent, capable and full of untapped potential,“ he said, adding: “Pakistan”s future lies in innovation, research, and development.’

The PM also highlighting recent economic milestones stating that inflation has dropped significantly from 38% to 1.5%, the policy rate has been slashed from 22.5% to 12% and electricity prices have been significantly reduced to support industrial growth and domestic affordability. “These changes are part of our long-term strategy to create a favourable investment climate,” he said, adding: “We invite local and international partners to start joint ventures, especially in the minerals and mining sector.’

Terming the Show as a “magnificent display” of the country’s natural and industrial wealth, the PM said that Pakistan had friendly and business relations with China, Africa, Europe, and the US. “Pakistan, including regions like Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, is blessed with natural resources. This is the best time to tap into these riches and build partnerships that lead us toward collective prosperity, he said.

The PM also acknowledged the efforts of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, calling their work exemplary in driving provincial development and supporting youth empowerment. “Pakistan is back on the path of development and prosperity. Through joint ventures, modern technology, and a skilled youth force, we will lead our country towards a brighter, self-reliant future,” Shehbaz said. Commerce Minister Jam Kamal also addressed the event and hoped that this show will pave the way for joint projects in the minerals sector.

Moreover, various agreements and MoUs were signed during the show.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025