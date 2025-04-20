AIRLINK 181.39 Decreased By ▼ -2.38 (-1.3%)
SCBA opposes canal project

Terence J Sigamony Published 20 Apr, 2025 02:50am

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court Bar Association disapproved the extraction of six canals from the Indus River and emphasised to make comprehensive efforts to reduce water wastage.

The SCBA in its sixth Executive Committee meeting unanimously disapproved the extraction of six canals from the Indus River. It was noted that such extraction would increase the differences between Punjab and Sindh on the issue, as well as, exacerbate the scarcity of water resources in various regions of the country, particularly in Sindh, which is already facing severe water shortages.

The committee emphasised that instead of creating six new canals, comprehensive efforts should be made to reduce water wastage. It suggested that local farmers should be allowed equal access to water resources to cultivate their lands and crops. It demanded that strict action should be taken against longstanding feuds that have controlled water resources and monopolised its use.

Bilawal steps up his opposition to canal project

The committee expressed dissatisfaction with the current law and order situation in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK). While announcing to end BNP-Mengal sit-in was welcomed as a positive step, the committee stressed the need to address their genuine grievances.

The committee approved and commended the efforts of the SCBA President for initiating a political campaign and conducting a series of meetings aimed at achieving a broad-based political and national consensus to resolve the issues in Balochistan. The committee entrusted him to continue these meetings in the future as necessary.

While acknowledging the progress made, the committee opined that much more needs to be done at the political level, as negotiations and discussions remain the most viable way to restore peace and stability.

