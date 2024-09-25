AGL 32.83 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.02%)
2024-09-25

‘Framework for WLAN-2024 facilitates more accessible connectivity in line with global standards’

Sohail Sarfraz Published 25 Sep, 2024

ISLAMABAD: In an era where digital connectivity shapes the backbone of national progress, Pakistan’s latest, “Framework for Wireless Local Area Network (WLAN) – 2024” presents a crucial regulatory shift.

Shahzad Arshad, chairman of the Wireless and Internet Service Providers Association of Pakistan (WISPAP.org), said this on Tuesday, adding the framework’s potential to reshape the local internet landscape emerges as both promising and complex.

The primary objective of the framework is clear: democratize access to spectrum through unlicensed bands like 2.4GHz, 5GHz, and 6GHz, fostering technological growth without the burden of exorbitant licensing fees. This regulatory relaxation allows service providers, including smaller players, to expand wireless connectivity across the country.

According to Arshad, “By exempting these frequency bands from licensing fees and FAB, PTA is encouraging innovation and creating opportunities for service providers to grow.”

The framework not only facilitates more accessible connectivity but also positions Pakistan in line with global standards, aligning its policy direction with international trends in unlicensed spectrum usage, especially as Wi-Fi and IoT demand escalate.

However, the framework’s promise comes with significant operational caveats. Its insistence on the “Non-Interference Basis” for unlicensed spectrum use implies that service providers cannot cause or expect protection from interference by other users, particularly primary services. This provision places the onus on smaller ISPs to ensure seamless operations in congested or contested frequency bands, a challenge that could become a roadblock, especially in urban areas.

Arshad highlighted the potential consequences of this. “In urban centres, where spectrum congestion is already a challenge, the risk of interference remains high. Without protection, service providers are at the mercy of more powerful primary users, which could undermine the benefits that the unlicensed spectrum bands offer.”

Moreover, the framework’s prohibition of Point-to-Point (P2P) and Point-to-Multipoint (P2MP) backhaul links in the 6GHz band adds to these concerns. These backhaul links are critical for extending connectivity to rural areas where wired infrastructure is limited. “Restricting the use of these bands for backhaul is a significant limitation, particularly when we talk about rural expansion efforts,” Arshad explains. “We are in constant dialogue with PTA to reconsider this aspect, as the rural broadband expansion is vital for Pakistan’s digital growth.”

Another essential component of the framework is the PTA’s stringent Type Approval requirements, ensuring that all WLAN equipment complies with technical standards laid out in previous regulations. While this ensures a baseline of quality and security, it could slow down the rollout of new technologies, as companies navigate the lengthy approval processes. For Arshad, this is a double-edged sword. “While the Type Approval process ensures equipment quality and compatibility, it must be balanced against the need for timely access to new technologies. A delay in approval could hinder ISPs’ ability to meet the growing demand for next-generation connectivity,” he added.—TAHIR AMIN

