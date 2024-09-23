Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

PTI to hold public rally in Mianwali on Sept 29: Gandapur

Read here for details.

Bomb blast kills police officer in foreign diplomats’ security detail in Swat, police say

Read here for details.

OGDCL, Chinese CCDC sign MoU for shale, tight gas exploration

Read here for details.

Cabinet Committee approves PRAL’s board reconstitution

Read here for details.

Pakistan’s inflation likely to slow down further in September, fueling further rate cut speculation

Read here for details.

Second phase of CPEC: Wish list to be shared with Chinese PM

Read here for details.