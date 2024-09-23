BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day
- Important updates from September 21 and September 22, 2024
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.
Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:
- PTI to hold public rally in Mianwali on Sept 29: Gandapur
Read here for details.
- Bomb blast kills police officer in foreign diplomats’ security detail in Swat, police say
Read here for details.
- OGDCL, Chinese CCDC sign MoU for shale, tight gas exploration
Read here for details.
- Cabinet Committee approves PRAL’s board reconstitution
Read here for details.
- Pakistan’s inflation likely to slow down further in September, fueling further rate cut speculation
Read here for details.
- Second phase of CPEC: Wish list to be shared with Chinese PM
Read here for details.
Comments