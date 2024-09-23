Second phase of CPEC: Wish list to be shared with Chinese PM

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has prepared a wish list of over six dozen projects in all fields for Chinese cooperation under second phase of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) to be shared with the Chinese Prime Minister next month, said sources close to Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives.

According to Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, CPEC has successfully completed its first phase and has now entered into the second phase. To upgrade CPEC in the second phase, both China and Pakistan have developed consensus to include five corridors namely growth, innovation, green, livelihood and opening-up and regional connectivity.

During his recent visit to China, Minister PD&SI held a meeting with Vice Chairman National Development and Reforms Commission (NDRC) of China which resulted, among other things, in agreement to hold a high level workshop to align Pakistan’s 5Es framework with the proposed five corridors and eight points of President Xi for Belt and Road Initiative.

The list of major projects and their issues is as follows:

Infrastructure

(i) study on follow-up technical support for New Gwadar International Airport project ;

(ii) East Bay Expressway phase II project :

(iii) Karakoram Highway (Railkot-Thakot) realignment project(N 35) ;

(iv) promote the upgradation (ML 1) project in a ‘phased manner’; and

(v) Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) project.

(i) N 50 Highway phase-1 upgrading and reconstruction project ;

(ii) SMW6 submarine cable construction project ;

(iii) Gwadar Port;

(iv) Gwadar Free Zone; and

(v) strengthening technical cooperation on the roads between Pakistan and China.

Energy and Minerals

(i) GEIP LNG terminal project-Power Construction Corporation of China;

(ii) National Refinery upgrading and expansion project;

(iii) Suki Kinari Hydropower station ;

(iv) Siyadik Copper Project.

Industrial Cooperation

(i) Dhabeji Special Economic Zone;

(ii) Rashakai Industrial Park Project, special integrated Economic Zone, Cape province;

(iii) Omara port ship repair project ;

(iv) follow -up implementation of the demonstration and extension project for the cultivation of Juncao;

(v) Buffalo Breeding and Dairy Processing Project; and

(vi) pepper cultivation demonstration and extension project.

Science, Technology and Innovation

(i) construction of the China-Pakistan Earth Science Research Centre;

(ii) promoting the participation of five Pakistani universities in the China- Pakistan Belt and Road joint Laboratory on Intelligent Disaster Prevention for major infrastructure.

“Small yet Smart” livelihood

(i) launching of the China-Pakistan Vocational and Technical Exchange and Training Program ;

(ii) follow-up implementation of the project for the establishment of the China-Pakistan Joint Laboratory for Agricultural Technology;

(iii) aid for the repair of flood-affected houses in Pakistan;

(iv) China-Pakistan South-South Cooperation Material Assistance Project to address Climate Change.

Bilateral trade and economic cooperation

(i) continue to implement well the second-phase protocol of the China-Pakistan FTA and actively explore possible co-concession arrangement under the framework of the protocol, so as to realize mutual benefits and win-wind situation for both sides;

(ii) framework agreement on industrial cooperation between China and Pakistan and strengthening industrial cooperation between the two sides in various fields according to local conditions;

(iii) accelerating the construction of ancillary facilities at Gwadar port to fully realize the potential of Gwadar port as a coastline city, especially as a trans-shipment cargo hub with shipbuilding facilities:

(iv) strengthening the long-term planning of China-Pakistan mining cooperation, promoting the implementation of the agreement on strengthening mining development and industrial cooperation within the framework of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, actively conducting geological surveys and carrying out joint major research and personnel training in the field of geology and mining.

Digital Economy

(i) supporting Chinese funded enterprises in building digital infrastructure in Pakistan;

(ii) encourage enterprises of both side to build high -quality projects in the field of software, cloud computing, bid data and jointly promote technological innovation and mutual access of standardization institution;

(iii) promoting exchanges in the field of radio spectrum management ; and

(iv) strengthening the exchange of network and data security organization and promoting cooperation in the digital security industry etc.

