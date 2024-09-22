PTI to hold public rally in Mianwali on Sept 29: Gandapur

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Ali Amin Gandapur has announced that the party will hold another political gathering in Mianwali on Sunday, September 29.

He announced this during a video message released on X today.

Gandapur paid tribute to the people of Lahore for “breaking the shackles of fear” and coming in numbers to attend the party’s Lahore rally on Saturday.

The KP chief minister condemned the Punjab government’s “dirty tactics” to stop the nation from attending the rally.

PTI had to end the Lahore rally abruptly after police took control of the stage after the city administration’s deadline of 6 pm expired and forced leaders and supporters to leave the rally location.

“Despite all your attempts, the people of Lahore came out in numbers and failed your plans,” he said.

He further announced that the party will hold another rally in Punjab, this time in Mianwali, on Sunday.

“Before that, we will hold a nationwide protest on Friday to demand the release of our leader and PTI founder Imran Khan.”

Gandapur also refused to tender an apology, as demanded by the federal and the Punjab governments on the nature of the language used by him during the Islamabad rally on September 9.

“Why should I apologise when I haven’t done anything wrong” he said, adding that the PML-N and the establishment should first apologise to his leader [Imran Khan] and his people for all the wrongdoings and injustices they have been facing for over two years.