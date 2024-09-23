Pakistan’s AirOverflow wins COMSEC CTF Challenge

ISLAMABAD: Ignite - National Technology Fund’s Cyber security Hackathon team, AirOverflow, has clinched the 1st position in the OIC Zone’s prestigious COMSEC CTF Challenge.

During the intense 12-hour competition, Pakistan’s AirOverflow exhibited exceptional skills and teamwork which earned them the top spot in the intense challenge, followed by Azerbaijan, Mali, Turkmenistan, and Jordan among the top five.

Eighteen OICZ countries including Gambia, Libya, Lebanon, Kuwait, Jordan, Guyana, Côte d’Ivoire, Chad, Azerbaijan, Albania, Yemen, Turkmenistan, Sierra Leone, Qatar, Palestine, Pakistan, Mali, and Cameroon took part in the contest.

