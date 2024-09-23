Commissioner reviews anti-dengue steps

FAISALABAD: Commissioner Silwat Saeed has decided to surrender the officers of the departments for neglecting anti-dengue activities and not cooperating with the administration. He chaired a high-level meeting and reviewed the anti-dengue measures. Deputy Commissioner Captain Nadeem Nasir (Retd), CEO Health Dr Asfandyar, DHO Dr Azmat Abbas, Managing Director WASA Amir Aziz and other officers were also present.

The commissioner directed that the heads of the departments should realize their responsibilities and the anti-dengue measures should be visible. He said that allied departments have to provide full support to control dengue, there is no room for negligence. He directed to hold regular meetings of district and tehsil emergency response committees and asked the deputy commissioners that the heads of departments should be active in the field for monitoring.

He said that violation of dengue SOPs can cause danger to all. Pamphlets should be distributed in schools and colleges to increase awareness. The next 15 days are very important to control dengue. In view of the possible increase in dengue cases, the concerned departments should be alert, lapses should not be tolerated. Weaknesses in surveillance, monitoring and reporting should be rectified.

The meeting of District Emergency Response Committee for Anti-Dengue was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Captain Nadeem Nasir (Retd) in which DDHO (Headquarters) Dr Azim Arshad informed about the preventive measures. Heads of various departments including CEO Health Dr Asfandyar, were also present. The Deputy Commissioner directed that the scope of surveillance should be increased further in this regard fake action will not be taken.

He said that continuous steps should be taken for public awareness. He said that the present days are sensitive in terms of larval breeding, so the teams should keep their eyes open in the field and no hot spot should remain unchecked. He urged to target the high risk union councils and said that monitoring there is no room for negligence. The deputy commissioner made it clear that the concerned officers will be held accountable for negligence in preventive measures.

