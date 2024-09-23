AGL 34.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-2.05%)
AIRLINK 132.50 Increased By ▲ 9.27 (7.52%)
BOP 5.16 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.38%)
CNERGY 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.05%)
DCL 8.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.61%)
DFML 45.30 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (2.44%)
DGKC 75.90 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (2.08%)
FCCL 24.85 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.55%)
FFBL 44.18 Decreased By ▼ -4.02 (-8.34%)
FFL 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
HUBC 144.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-1.27%)
HUMNL 10.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.04%)
KEL 4.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.25%)
MLCF 33.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.37%)
NBP 56.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.14%)
OGDC 141.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.35 (-2.99%)
PAEL 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
PIBTL 5.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
PPL 112.74 Decreased By ▼ -4.06 (-3.48%)
PRL 24.08 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.33%)
PTC 11.19 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.27%)
SEARL 58.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.15%)
TELE 7.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.93%)
TOMCL 41.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.24%)
TPLP 8.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.96%)
TREET 15.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.39%)
TRG 56.10 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.63%)
UNITY 27.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.54%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.24%)
BR100 8,615 No Change 0 (0%)
BR30 26,900 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE100 82,074 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE30 26,034 No Change 0 (0%)
Sep 23, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-09-23

Commissioner reviews anti-dengue steps

Press Release Published 23 Sep, 2024 06:45am

FAISALABAD: Commissioner Silwat Saeed has decided to surrender the officers of the departments for neglecting anti-dengue activities and not cooperating with the administration. He chaired a high-level meeting and reviewed the anti-dengue measures. Deputy Commissioner Captain Nadeem Nasir (Retd), CEO Health Dr Asfandyar, DHO Dr Azmat Abbas, Managing Director WASA Amir Aziz and other officers were also present.

The commissioner directed that the heads of the departments should realize their responsibilities and the anti-dengue measures should be visible. He said that allied departments have to provide full support to control dengue, there is no room for negligence. He directed to hold regular meetings of district and tehsil emergency response committees and asked the deputy commissioners that the heads of departments should be active in the field for monitoring.

He said that violation of dengue SOPs can cause danger to all. Pamphlets should be distributed in schools and colleges to increase awareness. The next 15 days are very important to control dengue. In view of the possible increase in dengue cases, the concerned departments should be alert, lapses should not be tolerated. Weaknesses in surveillance, monitoring and reporting should be rectified.

The meeting of District Emergency Response Committee for Anti-Dengue was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Captain Nadeem Nasir (Retd) in which DDHO (Headquarters) Dr Azim Arshad informed about the preventive measures. Heads of various departments including CEO Health Dr Asfandyar, were also present. The Deputy Commissioner directed that the scope of surveillance should be increased further in this regard fake action will not be taken.

He said that continuous steps should be taken for public awareness. He said that the present days are sensitive in terms of larval breeding, so the teams should keep their eyes open in the field and no hot spot should remain unchecked. He urged to target the high risk union councils and said that monitoring there is no room for negligence. The deputy commissioner made it clear that the concerned officers will be held accountable for negligence in preventive measures.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

faisalabad anti dengue drive Silwat Saeed Commissioner Faisalabad

Comments

200 characters

Commissioner reviews anti-dengue steps

Tax collection at import stage: share in total collection reduces

Different sectors: EDF Board approves number of projects

Procurement of works: Ministries, public sector entities directed to use SBDs

PM says people have endorsed ‘sound economic policies’

UK trade commissioner begins key visit

Restaurants and cafes: SRB carries out surprise snap checking, awareness exercise

Israeli newspaper claims IK can change public opinion on Jewish state

‘KPT&GC will start transmitting power to industries’

‘PBS capacity building, data digitization vital for service delivery’

Property taxpayers urged to avail 5pc rebate offer

Read more stories