Irish firm offers electricity storage solution

ISLAMABAD: An Irish company M/s Zero Terrain has offered Pakistan to establish electricity storage system of 500 MW which will be available 12 hours, well-informed sources in Foreign Office told Business Recorder.

According to Pakistan’s Embassy in Dublin, Zero Terrain, a developer of modular grid-scale, “build-anywhere” pumped storage systems, offers an innovative solution for long-duration electricity storage by leveraging elevation differences between surface and deep underground reservoirs.

Pakistan Ambassador in Dublin, Aisha Farooqui, in a letter to Power Division has claimed that she approached the head of the company Cathal Lee, who said their system pumps water to the surface during periods of surplus electricity and releases it to drive turbines, generating a stable supply of electricity when needed.

According to the Company, given the unique energy landscape and environmental conditions in Pakistan, Zero Terrain’s technology aligns seamlessly with the country’s strategic energy goals to integrate renewable energy into its energy mix, aiming for 20 percent renewable energy by 2025 and 30 percent by 2030. Hydropower plays a significant role in Pakistan’s renewable energy landscape, contributing about 25 percent of the country’s electricity supply.

With the gradual increase in wind and solar PV’s shares, energy storage becomes crucial for balancing the variable output of these renewable sources. Zero Terrain’s ability to provide up to 24 hours of storage capacity makes it an ideal technology to complement Pakistan’s renewable energy targets, ensuring a constant and reliable electricity supply.

Supporting Pakistan’s Strategic Investments in Energy Pakistan’s plan to expand its renewable energy capacity, with a target of 30 percent renewable energy by 2030, underscores the need for advanced energy storage solutions. Zero Terrain’s modular and flexible design allows it to be deployed in locations that best support Pakistan’s grid, including remote or urban areas.

The development of large renewable energy parks, particularly in provinces like Balochistan and Sindh, presents an opportunity for Zero Terrain’s technology to play a critical role in enhancing the national grid’s capacity and stability.

Pakistan’s energy storage policy is a cornerstone of its strategy to achieve energy security and grid stability. With ongoing projects like the NTDC-Jhimpir Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) and other initiatives supported by the Asian Development Bank (ADB), Pakistan is at the forefront of energy storage innovation. Zero Terrain’s system offers a complementary solution that not only provides long-duration storage but also a wide range of grid services such as inertia, frequency response, and spinning reserve.

The ability to locate Zero Terrain installations almost anywhere enhances Pakistan’s capacity to store energy generated from renewable sources and maintain grid stability.

Environmental and Social Benefits: Pakistan’s varied climate and topography present unique challenges for traditional hydroelectric storage solutions. Zero Terrain’s system, with its small surface reservoir requirements and the ability to use locally sourced water, is particularly well-suited to Pakistan’s environmental conditions. The covered and lined surface reservoirs minimize water loss, addressing concerns of water scarcity, especially in arid regions.

Moreover, Zero Terrain’s small environmental footprint and the ability to be sited in Brownfield locations, such as old thermal power stations, align with Pakistan’s goals of minimizing the environmental impact of new infrastructure projects.

Construction of Zero Terrain: The prototype for Zero Terrain is located at Paldiski Bay in Estonia, where a 500 MW, 12-hour storage (6,000 MWh) plant is under development.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024