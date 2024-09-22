Three more polio cases reported

ISLAMABAD: The Prime Minister’s Focal Person for Polio Eradication Programme, Ayesha Raza Farooq Saturday while confirming three fresh polio cases in the country has expressed deep concern over the rising polio cases.

Ayesha said that it was expected owing to the continued presence of polio virus in sewage across the country but expressed government’s commitment of purging the country of polio virus by utilizing all means. She said that the government in collaboration with federation units was ensuring practical measures to eradicate the disease.

With the detection of three more polio cases in Pakistan during this year the total number has reached to 21. These cases were reported from Balochistan, Sindh, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Ayesha stated that the government is more determined than ever to eliminate polio, and has formulated an effective strategy in collaboration with provincial governments.

Talking about ongoing polio eradication efforts she said recently the government in collaboration with other partners has completed a nationwide polio vaccination drive.

The first successful anti-polio campaign of the 2024-2025 season was conducted, where 33 million children in 115 districts were administered polio drops. The polio programme will organize additional campaigns in October and December to reduce the spread of the virus.

She urged the masses including parents, teachers, religious scholars and media to play their critical role in educating the general public on the threats posing by the polio virus. She said that vaccination is the only option available for parents to protect their children from lifelong disabilities.

With three new polio cases reported in the country; the risk of polio is real and it is imperative for all parents to ensure their children are adequately protected against all vaccine preventable diseases including polio alongside the additional doses offered in door to door campaigns.

As part of the resetting phase of 2-4-6 plan to take the programme to eradication level, surveillance has been beefed up. Given the widespread virus presence and its intensity of circulation, more cases are expected to emerge alongside environmental detections during next couple of months.

The September campaign that concluded last week was the first of 2024-25 SIAs season successfully reaching 33 million children in 115 districts at risk. The programme plans to do a nationwide campaign from 21st October next while another large scale sub national campaign in December will significantly plug the current immunity gap and change the epidemiology.

Boosting EPI-PEI synergy, a dedicated ‘Big Catchup’ initiative is also planned during the same period aiming to vaccinate all under 5 children against all EPI targeted diseases who missed any of the vaccine earlier.

The above coordinated efforts through a ‘whole of the nation’ approach will significantly reduce the risk against polio and other vaccine preventable diseases like Measles, Diphtheria, Tetanus, Hepatitis and Pneumonia. All segments of society need to join hands and make this endeavour a real success.

The World Health Organization reported a 99 percent decrease in global polio cases since 2012. Despite progress, Pakistan continues to grapple with the challenge of polio eradication.

