IBA, HEC join hands on ‘I-incubate’ programme

Recorder Report Published 22 Sep, 2024 02:47am

KARACHI: Institute of Business Administration (IBA), Karachi launched ‘I-INCUBATE’, an incubation program supported by Higher Education Commission (HEC) and organised by IBA Centre for Entrepreneurial Development (IBA-CED).

The launch event took place at Aman Tower, IBA City Campus, and was attended by personnel from the local entrepreneurial ecosystem.

This initiative formally establishes IBA’s incubation program following a highly competitive process, further strengthening the Institution’s commitment towards start up innovation.

The HEC-funded I-INCUBATE is a thirteen-month program offering structured training, dedicated mentoring, goal setting, accountability, networking, and co-working space amongst many other resources and facilities. The program aims to increase the sustainability of the selected student startups, empowering them to create positive societal impact through innovation, job creation, income generation and economic growth, while strengthening the entrepreneurial ecosystem.

The event commenced with a welcome address by Dr Lalarukh Ejaz, Director IBA-CED, while a program overview was given by Kanza Sohail, Lead Incubation Program, followed by an introduction to the selected startups.

Short-listed startups from universities including IBA Karachi, University of Karachi, DHA Suffa University, Denning Law School, NED University, Jinnah University for Women, FAST-NUCES Karachi, and Iqra University will be participating in the I-Incubate program. These startups span industries including Edtech, Marketplace, Online Earning, Lifestyle, Tourism, Agritech, Electric Bikes, Legal, Engineering, Circular Economy, Energy, Pharmacy, Fintech, Healthtech, B2B Commerce, and Employability.

The event concluded with a networking hi-tea, providing a platform for HEC representatives, IBA leadership, and key industry figures to engage and collaborate.

