AGL 34.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-2.05%)
AIRLINK 132.50 Increased By ▲ 9.27 (7.52%)
BOP 5.16 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.38%)
CNERGY 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.05%)
DCL 8.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.61%)
DFML 45.30 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (2.44%)
DGKC 75.90 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (2.08%)
FCCL 24.85 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.55%)
FFBL 44.18 Decreased By ▼ -4.02 (-8.34%)
FFL 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
HUBC 144.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-1.27%)
HUMNL 10.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.04%)
KEL 4.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.25%)
MLCF 33.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.37%)
NBP 56.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.14%)
OGDC 141.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.35 (-2.99%)
PAEL 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
PIBTL 5.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
PPL 112.74 Decreased By ▼ -4.06 (-3.48%)
PRL 24.08 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.33%)
PTC 11.19 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.27%)
SEARL 58.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.15%)
TELE 7.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.93%)
TOMCL 41.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.24%)
TPLP 8.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.96%)
TREET 15.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.39%)
TRG 56.10 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.63%)
UNITY 27.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.54%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.24%)
BR100 8,615 Increased By 43.5 (0.51%)
BR30 26,900 Decreased By -375.9 (-1.38%)
KSE100 82,074 Increased By 615.2 (0.76%)
KSE30 26,034 Increased By 234.5 (0.91%)
Sep 22, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-09-22

CJP questions display of ‘clarification’ on website sans issuance of cause list

Terence J Sigamony Published 22 Sep, 2024 02:47am

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa questions the release of eight judges’ clarification on the Supreme Court website without the issuance of a cause list.

Deputy Registrar Supreme Court on September 16 wrote a note to SC Registrar regarding uploading of clarification order on the apex court website on September 14, mentioning he did not receive the order at 8 p.m. that day.

“I bring it to your kind notice that news is floating on the media that the Supreme Court has issued clarification of order dated 12-07-2024 passed in C.A. No. 333/2024 (Election – National Assembly/Reserved Seats)”, said the note. “However, neither the cause list was issued, nor notices were issued to the parties by the office and the order has still not been received in the office till 08:00 p.m. and was uploaded on the website,” it added.

The chief justice asked nine questions from the SC Registrar: 1) when were the said applications filed? 2) Why were the said applications not fixed before the Committee constituted under Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Act, 2023? 3) How were the said applications fixed for hearing and how was this done without issuance of cause list disclosing their fixation? 4) Did the office issue notices to the parties and to the Attorney General for Pakistan? 5) In which courtroom/ chamber were the applications heard, and by whom? 6) Why was a cause list not issued for announcement of the said order? 7) Why was the said order not fixed for announcement? 8) Without first depositing the original file and the said order in the Supreme Court’s office how was the said order uploaded on the website? 9) Who directed the uploading of the said order on the Supreme Court’s website?

The eight-judge clarification censured the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) over confusing its July 12 order on reserved seats, and warned of consequences if not implemented forthwith.

The eight judges on July 12, 24 through short order declared that the persons, who contested general elections on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) tickets were and are of that political party and thus members of the parliamentary party of PTI in the National Assembly and Provincial Assemblies, for all constitutional and legal purposes.

The clarification said; “The attempt by the Commission to confuse and cloud what is otherwise absolutely clear as a matter of the Constitution and the law must therefore be strongly deprecated. The list required to be issued by the Commission in terms of paragraph 8 (read with paragraph 10) of the Short Order is nothing more than a ministerial act, for the information and convenience of all concerned, and has no substantive effect.”

It warned; “The continued failure of, and refusal by, the Commission to perform this legally binding obligation may, have consequences. This obligation must be discharged forthwith.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

CJP Qazi Faez Isa website

Comments

200 characters

CJP questions display of ‘clarification’ on website sans issuance of cause list

Irish firm offers electricity storage solution

CCoSOEs endorses new PRAL board composition

Services acquired from non-residents: FBR issued notices for not allowing input tax adjustments

Silk Route Expo: Oil, gas firms hold B2B meetings with Chinese cos

Experts’ panel to weigh up EVs financing mechanism

‘Ordinance’ challenged in LHC

Lawyer bodies concerned over ‘Amendment Ordinance’

PTI manages to hold ‘power show’ despite ‘raids and arrests’

Reserved seats: PTI approaches SC against letters of NA, PA speakers

En route to UNGA, PM makes stopover in London

Read more stories