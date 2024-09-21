AGL 34.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-2.05%)
Sep 21, 2024
Sports

Gill, Pant stretch India’s lead to 432 in Bangladesh Test

AFP Published 21 Sep, 2024 11:26am

CHENNAI: Opener Shubman Gill and returning wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant hit half-centuries as India extended their lead to 432 against Bangladesh on day three of the first Test on Saturday.

India was 205-3 at lunch, with Gill, on 86, and the left-handed Pant, on 82, taking their overnight stand to an unbeaten 138 in Chennai.

Both batsmen started cautiously on India’s overnight 81-3 after early morning rain.

Pant let loose with two boundaries before Gill smashed spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz for two sixes in an over to raise his fifty with a hit over mid-wicket.

Pant, who is playing his first Test since a serious car accident in December 2022, reached his fifty with a single off Mehidy and raised his bat to a raucous weekend crowd.

The batting duo handled the spinners with ease and jumped out of the crease to hit boundaries.

A dropped catch by skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto added to Bangladesh’s woes as Pant survived on 72 off Shakib Al Hasan’s left-arm spin.

India in box seat after Bumrah takes four against Bangladesh

India lost all three wickets including skipper Rohit Sharma, for five, and Virat Kohli, for 17, on Friday.

Ravichandran Ashwin handed India an early advantage after his 113 lifted the hosts to 376 from a precarious 144-6.

Jasprit Bumrah turned on the heat to help bundle out Bangladesh for 149, giving the hosts a 227-run lead coming into the second innings.

India are looking to extend their lead at the top of the World Test Championship rankings as they begin a fresh Test season of 10 matches. Bangladesh have never beaten India in a Test.

