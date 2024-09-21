AGL 34.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-2.05%)
Pakistan

Sep 21, 2024

Minister calls for unity to address challenges facing Ummah

Recorder Report Published 21 Sep, 2024 07:27am

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal has called for unity to address the challenges facing the Muslim Ummah.

Addressing a Seerat Conference in Islamabad on Friday, the minister said that there is an urgent need for greater unity among the Ummah to effectively address the challenges faced, particularly the killings of innocent Muslims in Palestine, Gaza and other regions.

He said, “The unity of the Ummah is the need of the hour, as two billion Muslims in the world seem helpless in front of a country of 10 million that is shedding the blood of innocent people in Gaza, Palestine and Lebanon.”

The Minister emphasized the significance of following the teachings of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) to succeed in this world and the Hereafter, urging a way out of the existing crisis of ‘knowledge and practice.’

He said Islam is a religion of peace, harmony and brotherhood that never allowed taking the lives of innocent people based on their faith, quoting examples from Islamic history.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Ahsan iqbal Gaza Palestinians Planning Minister Muslim Ummah Seerat Conference

