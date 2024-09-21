14 elected members of Associate Class: FCCI to elect office-bearers on 25th

FAISALABAD: Second phase of Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) election for 2024-26 has been completed with the polling for associate class. 17 candidates were in the field for 14 seats for this class.

According to the unofficial and provisional results, Nabeel Yousaf of M/s Nabeel Yousaf Cloth Broker got 1178 votes, Rehan Naseem of M/s Umer Textiles 1213, Waheed Khaliq of M/s Waheed Khaliq Rammay Weaving Factory 1183, Imtiaz Ali of M/s Al Meraj Hosiery 1180, Muhammad Attaullah of M/s Insaf Industries and Traders1181, Muhammad Sameer of M/s Sameer Jewellery Work Shop 1170, Umer Farooq of M/s Blue Bell Tower 1174, Muhammad Ashraf of M/s Saddaqat Timber Store1170, Muhammad Ali of M/s AK Traders1165, Tariq Mehmood of M/s Qadri Hotel 1157, Muhammad Asghar of M/s Al-Madina Traders1160, Ayub Aslam of M/s Manj Commission Shop 1106, Farooq Yousaf of M/s Aaliyan’s Industries1110 and Mirza Zahid Iqbal of M/s Inyat Brothers bagged 1056 votes. Meanwhile Muhammad Hafeez Ullah Khan of M/s C.M.C Weaving got 254 votes, Shahid Ali of M/s R AND B Packages 181 and Zubair Ahmad of M/s Saleem & Sons could muster only 194 votes.

Thus, Nabeel Yousaf, Rehan Naseem, Waheed Khaliq, Imtiaz Ali, Muhammad Attaullah, Muhammad Sameer, Umer Farooq, Muhammad Ashraf, Muhammad Ali, Tariq Mehmood, Muhammad Asghar, Ayub Aslam, Farooq Yousaf and Mirza Zahid Iqbal were declared successful. These candidates have been elected for a term of two years.

Members FCCI Election Commission Muzammil Sultan, Chaudhry Muhammad Nawaz and Rashid Munir have said that the total number of votes for the associate class were 3314 out of which 1321 votes were cast and 32 votes were cancelled.

The elections were held in a peaceful and most congenial environment and no candidate raised any objection during the polling process. The lawyers, journalists and representatives of civil society continued to visit the chamber and expressed satisfaction over the polling and congratulated the FCCI Election Commission for conducting the election in a most impartial, peaceful and transparent manner.

Members election commission Muzammil Sultan, Chaudhry Muhammad Nawaz and Rashid Munir announced the provisional results and congratulated the successful candidates. Mian Muhammad Adrees and Mian Javed Iqbal congratulated the winning candidates and said that it is confidence, the business community has reposed in the National Group because of its untiring efforts for the business community. They said that the National Group would continue its effort to facilitate the business community from the platform of FCCI. Meanwhile, Mrs. Sobia Aqeel has already been elected uncontested against one vacant reserved seat for the female.

After completion of the Electoral College, eligible candidates for executive could submit their nomination papers for the offices of the President, Senior Vice President and Vice President. The nomination papers would be received up to 21 September while its scrutiny would be completed on September 23. The polling for the election of office bearers is scheduled to be held on September 25.

The final and official results of FCCI Elections 2024-26 would be announced during the annual general meeting of FCCI on September 30, 2024.

