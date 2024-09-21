AGL 34.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-2.05%)
AIRLINK 132.50 Increased By ▲ 9.27 (7.52%)
BOP 5.16 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.38%)
CNERGY 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.05%)
DCL 8.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.61%)
DFML 45.30 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (2.44%)
DGKC 75.90 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (2.08%)
FCCL 24.85 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.55%)
FFBL 44.18 Decreased By ▼ -4.02 (-8.34%)
FFL 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
HUBC 144.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-1.27%)
HUMNL 10.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.04%)
KEL 4.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.25%)
MLCF 33.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.37%)
NBP 56.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.14%)
OGDC 141.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.35 (-2.99%)
PAEL 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
PIBTL 5.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
PPL 112.74 Decreased By ▼ -4.06 (-3.48%)
PRL 24.08 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.33%)
PTC 11.19 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.27%)
SEARL 58.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.15%)
TELE 7.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.93%)
TOMCL 41.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.24%)
TPLP 8.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.96%)
TREET 15.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.39%)
TRG 56.10 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.63%)
UNITY 27.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.54%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.24%)
BR100 8,605 Increased By 33.2 (0.39%)
BR30 26,904 Decreased By -371.6 (-1.36%)
KSE100 82,074 Increased By 615.2 (0.76%)
KSE30 26,034 Increased By 234.5 (0.91%)
Sep 21, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-09-21

14 elected members of Associate Class: FCCI to elect office-bearers on 25th

Press Release Published 21 Sep, 2024 06:43am

FAISALABAD: Second phase of Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) election for 2024-26 has been completed with the polling for associate class. 17 candidates were in the field for 14 seats for this class.

According to the unofficial and provisional results, Nabeel Yousaf of M/s Nabeel Yousaf Cloth Broker got 1178 votes, Rehan Naseem of M/s Umer Textiles 1213, Waheed Khaliq of M/s Waheed Khaliq Rammay Weaving Factory 1183, Imtiaz Ali of M/s Al Meraj Hosiery 1180, Muhammad Attaullah of M/s Insaf Industries and Traders1181, Muhammad Sameer of M/s Sameer Jewellery Work Shop 1170, Umer Farooq of M/s Blue Bell Tower 1174, Muhammad Ashraf of M/s Saddaqat Timber Store1170, Muhammad Ali of M/s AK Traders1165, Tariq Mehmood of M/s Qadri Hotel 1157, Muhammad Asghar of M/s Al-Madina Traders1160, Ayub Aslam of M/s Manj Commission Shop 1106, Farooq Yousaf of M/s Aaliyan’s Industries1110 and Mirza Zahid Iqbal of M/s Inyat Brothers bagged 1056 votes. Meanwhile Muhammad Hafeez Ullah Khan of M/s C.M.C Weaving got 254 votes, Shahid Ali of M/s R AND B Packages 181 and Zubair Ahmad of M/s Saleem & Sons could muster only 194 votes.

Thus, Nabeel Yousaf, Rehan Naseem, Waheed Khaliq, Imtiaz Ali, Muhammad Attaullah, Muhammad Sameer, Umer Farooq, Muhammad Ashraf, Muhammad Ali, Tariq Mehmood, Muhammad Asghar, Ayub Aslam, Farooq Yousaf and Mirza Zahid Iqbal were declared successful. These candidates have been elected for a term of two years.

Members FCCI Election Commission Muzammil Sultan, Chaudhry Muhammad Nawaz and Rashid Munir have said that the total number of votes for the associate class were 3314 out of which 1321 votes were cast and 32 votes were cancelled.

The elections were held in a peaceful and most congenial environment and no candidate raised any objection during the polling process. The lawyers, journalists and representatives of civil society continued to visit the chamber and expressed satisfaction over the polling and congratulated the FCCI Election Commission for conducting the election in a most impartial, peaceful and transparent manner.

Members election commission Muzammil Sultan, Chaudhry Muhammad Nawaz and Rashid Munir announced the provisional results and congratulated the successful candidates. Mian Muhammad Adrees and Mian Javed Iqbal congratulated the winning candidates and said that it is confidence, the business community has reposed in the National Group because of its untiring efforts for the business community. They said that the National Group would continue its effort to facilitate the business community from the platform of FCCI. Meanwhile, Mrs. Sobia Aqeel has already been elected uncontested against one vacant reserved seat for the female.

After completion of the Electoral College, eligible candidates for executive could submit their nomination papers for the offices of the President, Senior Vice President and Vice President. The nomination papers would be received up to 21 September while its scrutiny would be completed on September 23. The polling for the election of office bearers is scheduled to be held on September 25.

The final and official results of FCCI Elections 2024-26 would be announced during the annual general meeting of FCCI on September 30, 2024.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

FCCI business community Muzammil Sultan FCCI Election Commission Chaudhry Muhammad Nawaz

Comments

200 characters

14 elected members of Associate Class: FCCI to elect office-bearers on 25th

ECC grants conditional approval to sugar export to Tajikistan

PM forms panel to shape policy guidelines on reform process

Aug FCA: KE seeks Re0.51 positive adjustment

Bidding for PIACL to be held on Oct 1

Chinese investment company to set up textile parks

PM approves FBR’s home-grown makeover

Weekly SPI inflation down 0.52pc

All 80 ex-PTI MNAs declared part of SIC

Justice Aminuddin nominated as committee member

Lahore rally: PTI granted conditional permission

Read more stories