AGL 34.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-2.05%)
AIRLINK 132.50 Increased By ▲ 9.27 (7.52%)
BOP 5.16 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.38%)
CNERGY 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.05%)
DCL 8.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.61%)
DFML 45.30 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (2.44%)
DGKC 75.90 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (2.08%)
FCCL 24.85 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.55%)
FFBL 44.18 Decreased By ▼ -4.02 (-8.34%)
FFL 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
HUBC 144.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-1.27%)
HUMNL 10.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.04%)
KEL 4.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.25%)
MLCF 33.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.37%)
NBP 56.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.14%)
OGDC 141.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.35 (-2.99%)
PAEL 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
PIBTL 5.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
PPL 112.74 Decreased By ▼ -4.06 (-3.48%)
PRL 24.08 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.33%)
PTC 11.19 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.27%)
SEARL 58.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.15%)
TELE 7.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.93%)
TOMCL 41.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.24%)
TPLP 8.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.96%)
TREET 15.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.39%)
TRG 56.10 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.63%)
UNITY 27.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.54%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.24%)
BR100 8,605 Increased By 33.2 (0.39%)
BR30 26,904 Decreased By -371.6 (-1.36%)
KSE100 82,074 Increased By 615.2 (0.76%)
KSE30 26,034 Increased By 234.5 (0.91%)
Sep 21, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-09-21

Blasphemy allegations: Govt will never tolerate ‘mob justice’, minster tells PA

Recorder Report Published 21 Sep, 2024 06:43am

KARACHI: The Sindh Home Minister reaffirmed the government’s unwavering respect for the sanctity of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) during the assembly session on Friday, but warned that it will not tolerate mob justice over blasphemy allegations.

In a statement regarding the Omerkot blasphemy violence, Zia Ul Hassan Lanjar, the Sindh Home Minister told the assembly that this is an appalling incident and will not be tolerated. He said an inquiry has been opened to find out the reasons.

He reaffirmed his party’s respect for the sanctity of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and the importance of upholding religious sentiments. However, he made it clear that such respect must be shown within the framework of the law.

He said that blasphemy content was uploaded in Omerkot, which caused public agitation leading to violence with one police patrolling vehicle torched, while Dr Shahnawaz was killed in Mirpurkhas on the same allegations.

The death of Dr. Shahnawaz has sparked controversy, with police claiming it occurred during an encounter, while people indicate it was an extrajudicial killing, the minister said, adding that probe has been ordered in this regard.

He said that the DIG and SSP Mirpurkhas will remain suspend until the investigations are completed. Similarly, SHO Sindhri and other police officials have also been suspended.

Lanjar said that the government has also to maintain peace and order in the society and cannot permit anyone to take law into hands.

“We are not an official or judge to decide,” he said and gave some details about Dr Shahnawaz, saying that the accused was being taken for investigation when violence broke out.

Sindh Education Minister, Syed Sardar Shah said that Omerkot District inhabits 54 percent religious minority and appreciated the Home Minister for controlling the situation. He said that the religious groups have also shown responsibility on the incident.

Jamaat-e-Islami’s Muhammad Farooq said that the 80 percent content shared on the internet is unconfirmed while MQM’s Abdul Waseem lauded Lanjar for steps to stem the violence from spreading out.

The house also adopted “The Sindh Civil Servants (Amendment) Act 2024,”. The amended law draws new rules for the government servants from pension to gratuity with introducing contributory pension scheme. The amendments aim at a cut in the spending.

The servants will participate in a Defined Contribution Pension Scheme to receive the amount contributed by them with the contributions by the government to their account in the mentioned fund.

Between 2015 and 2019, the government’s current account spending grew 18 percent

while its expenditures on servants has risen 15 percent. Over the past years, spending went up 30 percent. The Sindh Institute of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation (Amendment) law was also passed.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Zia Ul Hassan Lanjar Syed Sardar Shah Sindh Civil Servants (Amendment) Act 2024

Comments

200 characters

Blasphemy allegations: Govt will never tolerate ‘mob justice’, minster tells PA

ECC grants conditional approval to sugar export to Tajikistan

PM forms panel to shape policy guidelines on reform process

Aug FCA: KE seeks Re0.51 positive adjustment

Bidding for PIACL to be held on Oct 1

Chinese investment company to set up textile parks

PM approves FBR’s home-grown makeover

Weekly SPI inflation down 0.52pc

All 80 ex-PTI MNAs declared part of SIC

Justice Aminuddin nominated as committee member

Lahore rally: PTI granted conditional permission

Read more stories