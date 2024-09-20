Lebanon security official says Israel air strike hits Hezbollah Beirut stronghold

BEIRUT: A Lebanese security source told AFP an Israeli air strike hit the Hezbollah group’s south Beirut stronghold Friday, while the Israeli military said it conducted a “a targeted strike”.

“Israel conducted an air strike on the Beirut southern suburbs near Al-Qaem mosque,” the security official told AFP requesting anonymity to discuss sensitive matters.

The Israeli military said it carried out a “targeted strike” in Beirut but the Lebanese official said it was unclear what the target was.