Lebanon security official says Israel air strike hits Hezbollah Beirut stronghold

AFP Published September 20, 2024 Updated September 20, 2024 06:41pm
BEIRUT: A Lebanese security source told AFP an Israeli air strike hit the Hezbollah group’s south Beirut stronghold Friday, while the Israeli military said it conducted a “a targeted strike”.

“Israel conducted an air strike on the Beirut southern suburbs near Al-Qaem mosque,” the security official told AFP requesting anonymity to discuss sensitive matters.

The Israeli military said it carried out a “targeted strike” in Beirut but the Lebanese official said it was unclear what the target was.

