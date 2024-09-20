AGL 35.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.4%)
Pakistan Print 2024-09-20

Govt has found solution to Karachi’s traffic problems: Sindh minister

Recorder Report Published 20 Sep, 2024 07:04am

KARACHI: Sindh Senior Minister and Minister for Information, Transport, Excise, Taxation, and Narcotics Control, Sharjeel Inam Memon has announced that the Sindh government has found a solution to Karachi’s traffic problems.

Major bus stands are being relocated out of the city, and illegal bus stands are being removed. To alleviate traffic congestion, a free shuttle service has been introduced to transport passengers to the bus terminal outside the city.

For the first time in Pakistan’s history, the Excise and Taxation Department held a fund raising auction for the issuance of premium number plates, and the Sindh government received Rs 67 crore in the first phase.

Speaking to the media, Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon, stated that the funds obtained from the premium number plates are being allocated to the world’s largest housing project for flood victims, as envisioned by Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

In the second phase, another ceremony for issuing premium number plates will be held in Karachi on October 12. Philanthropists will purchase these premium number plates, and the proceeds will be donated to flood victims.

He said that in the last week of September, for the first time in Pakistan’s history, premium number plates will be issued online, with a dedicated portal currently under development.

This will allow people to obtain premium number plates from the comfort of their homes. The Excise and Taxation office at the Civic Centre has undergone reforms to eliminate public inconveniences. Our goal is to provide facilities and benefits directly to the people at their doorstep.

Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said that it is the job of parliamentarians to amend the constitution and make laws. Just as we change many things in our daily lives, it is the power of Parliament to amend the Constitution.

The Pakistan People’s Party is a democratic party and the creator of the constitution. During the tenure of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto, when the Charter of Democracy was signed with the Muslim League-N and other parties, judicial reforms were also discussed. However, those reforms could not be implemented at that time due to insufficient numbers.

He said that even today, the Pakistan People’s Party and other parties want any constitutional amendments to be made with the consensus of all parties. When the 18th Amendment was passed, a consensus among all political parties was achieved.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

