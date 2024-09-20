Two Punjab PML-N MPAs file plea before ECP

ISLAMABAD: Two PML-N MPAs from Punjab Amina Hassan and Mohsin Ayub, through their counsel Umer Sajjad Chaven, have filed a petition before the ECP.

In the petition, they have argued that according to the Election Second Amendment Act 2024, candidates who failed to submit a declaration of party affiliation at the time of filing their nomination forms should be considered independent candidates.

Additionally, they have contended that political parties that failed to submit their list of priorities for reserved seats should not be allocated a quota of reserved seats.

Finally, the petition proposed that candidates who have submitted a declaration of party affiliation should not be permitted to change their party affiliation at any later stage.

