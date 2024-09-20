AGL 35.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.4%)
AIRLINK 123.23 Decreased By ▼ -10.27 (-7.69%)
BOP 5.04 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.41%)
CNERGY 3.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.98%)
DCL 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.21%)
DFML 44.22 Decreased By ▼ -3.18 (-6.71%)
DGKC 74.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.87%)
FCCL 24.47 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.91%)
FFBL 48.20 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (4.78%)
FFL 8.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.68%)
HUBC 145.85 Decreased By ▼ -8.25 (-5.35%)
HUMNL 10.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.36%)
KEL 4.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.48%)
KOSM 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-9.91%)
MLCF 32.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.15%)
NBP 57.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.12%)
OGDC 145.35 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (1.79%)
PAEL 25.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1%)
PIBTL 5.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.7%)
PPL 116.80 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (1.92%)
PRL 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.62%)
PTC 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-3.66%)
SEARL 58.41 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.71%)
TELE 7.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.85%)
TOMCL 41.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.1%)
TPLP 8.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-4.15%)
TREET 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.8%)
TRG 55.20 Decreased By ▼ -4.70 (-7.85%)
UNITY 27.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.54%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
BR100 8,528 Increased By 68.1 (0.8%)
BR30 26,868 Decreased By -400.5 (-1.47%)
KSE100 81,459 Increased By 998 (1.24%)
KSE30 25,800 Increased By 331.7 (1.3%)
Sep 20, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-09-20

PML-N’s candidate victory upheld: SC rejects plea for recount in seven polling stations in PB-14

Terence J Sigamony Published 20 Sep, 2024 07:10am

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court upheld the victory of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Mahmood Khan by rejecting the request for a recount in seven of the 96 polling stations in PB-14.

A three-judge bench, headed by Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa, on Thursday, heard an appeal of Pakistan Peoples Party’s Ghulam Rasool challenging the election result of PB-14.

During the proceeding, the chief justice inquired from appellant’s lawyer about the basis of his claim that the election results were manipulated. The counsel replied that the results did not match the data on Forms-45 and accused the officers of partiality.

Justice Faez then emphasised the primacy of votes as the most critical evidence in elections, stating, “Forms-45 are filled out by presiding officers; the real evidence is the votes themselves.” He further suggested that any objections should focus on the recount process, such as whether the ballot boxes were tampered with.

Following the February 8 elections, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) accused the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) of tampering with Forms-45 in multiple constituencies

The chief justice said that after opening of ballot boxes Forms 45 or 75 have no significance, adding that the most important evidence in the elections are the votes. Justice Shahid Bilal remarked that as per the record, the appellant has failed to prove his allegations, saying this case is very simple.

Rasool’s lawyer argued that the judge without evidence declared him dishonest. The chief justice said that Allah knows about who was speaking truth or lie, and the judges decide the cases on the basis of facts.

The lawyer contended that that his client was unfairly labelled as dishonest without evidence. The chief justice remarked that decisions are made based on facts and records, not on accusations, and challenged the lawyer to prove the presiding officers' bias by demonstrating any familial ties.

CJP Faez said, “Even if the presiding officer is an enemy, the decision is determined by the votes. Forms-45 holds no significance in comparison.” The court, thus, rejected the request for a recount in seven of the 96 polling stations, affirming Mahmood Khan's electoral success.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Mahmood Khan Supreme Court PPP SC PMLN polling stations CJP Qazi Faez Isa PB 14 Ghulam Rasool

Comments

200 characters

PML-N’s candidate victory upheld: SC rejects plea for recount in seven polling stations in PB-14

Moscow asks Islamabad to resist pressure from West

US-Pak ties vital for regional stability, security: Biden

Negotiations with IMF: PM acknowledges China’s critical role

Pakistan keen to deepen ties with Russia: PM

Based on monthly invoicing to ‘GoAJ&K’: Power supply to AJ&K should be billed at basket rate: MoF

Auction for PIBs: Rs83bn raised against Rs200bn target

Basmati price: Rice export boom ends after India’s move

Constitutional Package: SC Registrar’s Office returns petition

PBC concerned over ‘secret’ constitutional amendments

Sales tax laws on distribution: PBC approaches NTC for resolution of federation-provinces dispute

Read more stories