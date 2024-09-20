AGL 35.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.4%)
AIRLINK 123.23 Decreased By ▼ -10.27 (-7.69%)
BOP 5.04 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.41%)
CNERGY 3.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.98%)
DCL 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.21%)
DFML 44.22 Decreased By ▼ -3.18 (-6.71%)
DGKC 74.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.87%)
FCCL 24.47 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.91%)
FFBL 48.20 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (4.78%)
FFL 8.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.68%)
HUBC 145.85 Decreased By ▼ -8.25 (-5.35%)
HUMNL 10.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.36%)
KEL 4.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.48%)
KOSM 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-9.91%)
MLCF 32.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.15%)
NBP 57.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.12%)
OGDC 145.35 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (1.79%)
PAEL 25.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1%)
PIBTL 5.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.7%)
PPL 116.80 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (1.92%)
PRL 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.62%)
PTC 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-3.66%)
SEARL 58.41 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.71%)
TELE 7.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.85%)
TOMCL 41.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.1%)
TPLP 8.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-4.15%)
TREET 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.8%)
TRG 55.20 Decreased By ▼ -4.70 (-7.85%)
UNITY 27.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.54%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
BR100 8,528 Increased By 68.1 (0.8%)
BR30 26,868 Decreased By -400.5 (-1.47%)
KSE100 81,459 Increased By 998 (1.24%)
KSE30 25,800 Increased By 331.7 (1.3%)
Sep 20, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-09-20

Panel recommends govt to expand BISP BoD

Abdul Rasheed Azad Published 20 Sep, 2024 07:14am

ISLAMABAD: A parliamentary panel, Thursday, recommended the government to expand the Board of Directors (BoD) of the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) to ensure equitable representation from all the provinces.

The Senate Standing Committee on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety which met here under the chairmanship of Senator Jan Muhammad to address the structural and human resource issues within the BISP also expressed displeasure over the absence of the chairperson BISP.

During the meeting, the committee expressed serious displeasure over the non-representation from Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) and Balochistan provinces in the BISP Board. Briefing the panel, the ministry officials clarified that, the BISP Act of 2010 does not mandate province-wise quotas for the appointment of members of its Board. Currently, there are three private members from Sindh and one from Punjab.

The Committee stressed on the fact that Balochistan, due to its population and redressal of the issues, must have one board member. Moreover, the committee recommended that the chairman of the Senate Standing Committee on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety may also be made a part of the Board.

Upon reviewing the sanctioned strength of the programme, the committee observed that, 126 positions at BISP headquarters and 1,037 positions in the provinces have remained vacant.

In this regard, the breakdown of sanctioned positions in Balochistan and the status of deputationists in consequence to the banned recruitments. It was further apprised that, no employee appointed on deputation basis was/is absorbed nor was/is allowed to work in contradiction to the deputation policy.

The committee also noted significant flaws in the mechanism of disbursement of funds for the province of Balochistan, further highlighting the fact that, not all the districts and tehsils are registered with BISP. The ministry briefed that 480,000 families are benefiting from the programme; however, identified challenges such as unregistered families due to the non-provision of citizen national identity cards remain an obstacle to add more beneficiaries to the programme.

Moreover, concerns were raised about the disbursement methods, with reports of long queues and mistreatment of elderly women during cash collections. The committee suggested to adopt more efficient, transparent, and digitalised disbursement methods, advocacy for the removal of third party agents in the process.

At present, the beneficiaries of the BISP stand at 9.3 million families, amid calls for additional government financing to satisfy expanding demand.

The panel recorded its displeasure on the absence of chairperson BISP and further, the absence of Senator Sania Nishtar, lead to the deferment of the bill titled, “The Pakistan Ehsaas Targeted Subsidies (Riayat) Program Bill 2023” for further discussion.

The session was attended by senators, Abdul Shakoor, Dost Ali Jeesar, NasirMehmood, and Saeed Ahmed Hashmi, along with senior representatives from the ministry and the BISP.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Federal Government BISP parliamentary panel provinces BISP board

Comments

200 characters

Panel recommends govt to expand BISP BoD

Moscow asks Islamabad to resist pressure from West

US-Pak ties vital for regional stability, security: Biden

Negotiations with IMF: PM acknowledges China’s critical role

Pakistan keen to deepen ties with Russia: PM

Based on monthly invoicing to ‘GoAJ&K’: Power supply to AJ&K should be billed at basket rate: MoF

Auction for PIBs: Rs83bn raised against Rs200bn target

Basmati price: Rice export boom ends after India’s move

Constitutional Package: SC Registrar’s Office returns petition

PBC concerned over ‘secret’ constitutional amendments

Sales tax laws on distribution: PBC approaches NTC for resolution of federation-provinces dispute

Read more stories