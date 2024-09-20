LHC bars police from arresting PTI SG Salman Akram Raja

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday barred police from arresting PTI Secretary General Salman Akram Raja and sought replies from the respondents till September 23.

The court directed the Punjab government to provide details of the cases and inquiries against the PTI leader by next hearing.

Salman Raja had filed a petition before the LHC alleging that cases were being registered against him on political grounds.

He also complained that the respondent authorities were not providing details of the cases and inquiries against him.

The PTI workers Sheikh Imtiaz and Yasir Gillani had also approached the LHC against arrests of party workers ahead of PTI rally in Lahore at Minar-e-Pakistan on September 21.

The petitioners pleaded that the police violating their constitutional right to organize rally.

The petitioners asked the court to direct the authorities to stop the arrests and allow the rally to take place peacefully.

