AGL 35.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.4%)
AIRLINK 123.23 Decreased By ▼ -10.27 (-7.69%)
BOP 5.04 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.41%)
CNERGY 3.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.98%)
DCL 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.21%)
DFML 44.22 Decreased By ▼ -3.18 (-6.71%)
DGKC 74.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.87%)
FCCL 24.47 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.91%)
FFBL 48.20 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (4.78%)
FFL 8.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.68%)
HUBC 145.85 Decreased By ▼ -8.25 (-5.35%)
HUMNL 10.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.36%)
KEL 4.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.48%)
KOSM 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-9.91%)
MLCF 32.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.15%)
NBP 57.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.12%)
OGDC 145.35 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (1.79%)
PAEL 25.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1%)
PIBTL 5.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.7%)
PPL 116.80 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (1.92%)
PRL 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.62%)
PTC 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-3.66%)
SEARL 58.41 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.71%)
TELE 7.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.85%)
TOMCL 41.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.1%)
TPLP 8.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-4.15%)
TREET 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.8%)
TRG 55.20 Decreased By ▼ -4.70 (-7.85%)
UNITY 27.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.54%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
BR100 8,528 Increased By 68.1 (0.8%)
BR30 26,868 Decreased By -400.5 (-1.47%)
KSE100 81,459 Increased By 998 (1.24%)
KSE30 25,800 Increased By 331.7 (1.3%)
Sep 20, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-09-20

Japanese rubber futures ease

Reuters Published 20 Sep, 2024 06:10am

SINGAPORE: Japanese rubber futures ticked lower on Thursday, giving up earlier gains driven by prospects of strong demand from top consumer China, which also limited declines.

The Osaka Exchange (OSE) rubber contract for February delivery closed down 1.5 yen or 0.4% at 373.4 yen ($2.62) per kg, after climbing to $381.6 earlier in the session, its highest since Aug. 30.

The January rubber contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) ended up 330 yuan, or 1.87%, to 18,020 yuan($2,551.00) per metric ton.

rubber rubber price

Comments

200 characters

Japanese rubber futures ease

Moscow asks Islamabad to resist pressure from West

US-Pak ties vital for regional stability, security: Biden

Negotiations with IMF: PM acknowledges China’s critical role

Pakistan keen to deepen ties with Russia: PM

Based on monthly invoicing to ‘GoAJ&K’: Power supply to AJ&K should be billed at basket rate: MoF

Auction for PIBs: Rs83bn raised against Rs200bn target

Basmati price: Rice export boom ends after India’s move

Constitutional Package: SC Registrar’s Office returns petition

PBC concerned over ‘secret’ constitutional amendments

Sales tax laws on distribution: PBC approaches NTC for resolution of federation-provinces dispute

Read more stories