Japanese rubber futures ease

SINGAPORE: Japanese rubber futures ticked lower on Thursday, giving up earlier gains driven by prospects of strong demand from top consumer China, which also limited declines.

The Osaka Exchange (OSE) rubber contract for February delivery closed down 1.5 yen or 0.4% at 373.4 yen ($2.62) per kg, after climbing to $381.6 earlier in the session, its highest since Aug. 30.

The January rubber contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) ended up 330 yuan, or 1.87%, to 18,020 yuan($2,551.00) per metric ton.