Pakistan terms electronic means to commit terrorism in Lebanon ‘reprehensible’

BR Web Desk Published September 19, 2024 Updated September 19, 2024 02:16pm

Pakistan strongly condemned on Thursday the recent attacks in Lebanon’s Hezbollah, saying that the use of cyber and electronic means to commit terrorism was reprehensible.

“We condemn terrorism in all forms and manifestations and offer our deepest condolences to the family of the victims,” Foreign Office (FO) spokesperson said in her weekly press briefing.

She further said that these terror attacks are a manifestation of Israel’s alarming adventurism in the region which has endangered regional peace and security.

“Pakistan reaffirms its support to Lebanon’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and calls upon the world to take urgent steps and hold Israel accountable.”

Israel and Iran-backed Hezbollah have been engaged in cross-border warfare since the Gaza war erupted last October in the worst such escalation in years.

On Tuesday, at least 12people were killed and nearly 3,000 others including Hezbollah fighters, medics, and Iran’s envoy to Beirut were wounded when the pagers they use to communicate exploded across Lebanon, security sources and the Lebanese health minister said.

Hezbollah also blamed Israel for the pager blasts and said it would receive “its fair punishment”.

A Hezbollah official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the detonation of the pagers was the “biggest security breach” the group had been subjected to in nearly a year of conflict with Israel.

Moreover, Lebanon’s health ministry said 20 people were killed and more than 450 injured on Wednesday in Beirut’s suburbs and the Bekaa Valley.

Israeli officials have not commented on the blasts, but security sources said Israel’s spy agency Mossad was responsible, as per Reuters.

