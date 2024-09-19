AGL 36.15 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.26%)
AIRLINK 130.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.80 (-2.1%)
BOP 5.01 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.8%)
CNERGY 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.99%)
DCL 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.43%)
DFML 47.90 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.05%)
DGKC 75.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.33%)
FCCL 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.62%)
FFBL 47.71 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (3.72%)
FFL 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.78%)
HUBC 148.40 Decreased By ▼ -5.70 (-3.7%)
HUMNL 11.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.27%)
KEL 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
KOSM 8.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.35%)
MLCF 33.10 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.07%)
NBP 57.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.17%)
OGDC 143.20 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.28%)
PAEL 26.45 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.69%)
PIBTL 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.51%)
PPL 115.25 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.57%)
PRL 24.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
PTC 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.13%)
SEARL 58.14 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.24%)
TELE 7.74 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.39%)
TOMCL 41.61 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.14%)
TPLP 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
TREET 15.22 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.93%)
TRG 60.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.5%)
UNITY 28.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,534 Increased By 73.9 (0.87%)
BR30 27,110 Decreased By -158.6 (-0.58%)
KSE100 81,626 Increased By 1165 (1.45%)
KSE30 25,817 Increased By 349.3 (1.37%)
Sep 19, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-09-19

Proposed ‘Constitutional package’: SC requested to reassign petition

Terence J Sigamony Published September 19, 2024 Updated September 19, 2024 09:06am

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court has been urged to urgently put the petition, which challenges ‘proposed package’ to amend the constitution before the committee constituted under Section 4 of the Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Act, 2023.

Former president Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) Abid Shahid Zuberi and five members of Pakistan Bar Council (PBC), on September 16, filed a petition under Article 184(3) of Constitution, and cited the Federation through the secretary Ministry of Law and Justice, chief secretaries of all four provinces, secretary National Assembly and Senate, and principle secretaries to the prime minister and the president as respondents.

The petitioners maintained that the Proposed Amendment Bill (the full copy of which is not available with the petitioners) is a grave violation of the independence of the judiciary, the right of access to justice and an attempt to abrogate the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, by destroying the Supreme Court and High Courts.

‘Constitutional package’ challenged in SC

They have sought a declaration from the Supreme Court that the separation of powers and independence of judiciary and its powers and functions to enforce the fundamental rights be kindly declared as sacrosanct under the Constitution and beyond the power and competence of the Parliament to withdraw, interfere or tamper with in any manner whatsoever.

They have also prayed that the proposed amendments be declared ultra vires the Constitution, principle of separation of powers, independence of judiciary and fundamental rights. They further requested that to restrain the federal government from tabling the bill, suspend the operation of the proposed amendments, further restrain the same from being assented to if passed by both houses and to set aside the proposed amendments sought to be introduced through the bill.

The petitioners claimed that the Proposed Bill includes over 40 amendments to the Constitution, including the introduction of a Federal Constitutional Court, an amendment to inter alia Article 175A, the transfer of powers from the Supreme Court and High Courts of Pakistan to the Executive and a supra-constitutional Federal Court as well as amendments to Article 17 and 63-A of the Constitution, regarding the disqualification of members of parliament on grounds of defection which will deprive political parties and voters from actions against defected members.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Supreme Court SC law SCBA amendments SC Practice and Procedure Act constitutional package reassign petition Proposed Amendment Bill

Comments

200 characters

Proposed ‘Constitutional package’: SC requested to reassign petition

Foreign-funded projects: EAD seeks Rs196bn more to cover rupee deficit

Oil prices fall as US rate cut fails to boost market sentiment

Opportunities for implementing FTAs with EEU states discussed

Jul-Aug FDI up 55.5pc to $350.3m YoY

KE supports entry of other Discos into Karachi

August FCA: CPPA-G seeks Re0.57 per unit negative adjustment

Mangla power house refurbishment: Wapda approaches Power Division for tunnel closure

10pc tax credit allowed by SC to persons who imported, installed machinery till June 2019

Sales tax condonation for time limit: FBR issues ‘checklist’ for taxpayers

Auction for MTBs: SBP rejects all bids

Read more stories