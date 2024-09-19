AGL 36.48 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (2.18%)
Markets Print 2024-09-19

Gold prices fall

Published 19 Sep, 2024

KARACHI: The local gold prices inched down from all-time highs with the global bullion prices receding close to $ 2500 per ounce, traders said.

Following a day of closure, gold prices dropped from record highs by Rs 300 to Rs 267,700 per tola and to Rs 229,510 per 10 grams.

On the world market, gold bullion value reduced by $ 18 from historic highs to $ 2569 per ounce with silver selling at $ 31 per ounce, traders said.

The domestic silver prices remained stable at Rs 2950 per tola and Rs 2529.14 per 10 grams, traders added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

