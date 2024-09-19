AGL 36.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.54%)
Shipping Intelligence

Recorder Report Published 19 Sep, 2024 06:37am

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Wednesday (September 18, 2024).

=============================================================================
ALONGSIDE EAST WHARF
=============================================================================
Berth             Ship           Working        Agent                Berthing
No.                                                                      Date
=============================================================================
OP-1              Torm Elise     Disc Mogas     Alpine Marine      14-09-2024
                                                Services
OP-2              M.T Bolan      Disc           Pakistan National
                                 Crude Oil      Shipping Corp      16-09-2024
B-1               Erdek          Load           East Wind          16-09-2024
                                 Ethanol        Shipping Co
B-10/B-11         Omega S        Load           Sea Trade          14-09-2024
                                 Clinkers       Shipping
B-11/B-12         Baker River    Load           Crystal Sea        16-09-2024
                                 Clinkers       Services
B-13/B-14         Lady           Disc           Int. Shipping &
                  Katerina       Bulk Cargo     Ports Services     16-09-2024
B-14/B-15         Arya           Load Rice      Ocean Services     15-09-2024
                                                Pvt. Ltd
B-16/B-17         Meghna         Disc Dap       Wma Ship Care      15-09-2024
                  Prosper                       Services
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-24              Royal O        Disc           Sea Trade          14-09-2024
                                 Yellow         Shipping
                                 Peas
B-25              Mumbai         Load           Sea Trade          17-09-2024
                                 Cement         Shipping
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Saptl-1           Msc            D/L            Msc Agency         17-09-2024
                  Adelaide       Container      Pakistan
Saptl-2           Zhong Gu       D/L            United Marine      17-09-2024
                  Nan Ning       Container      Agency
Saptl-3           Zhong Gu       D/L            Sharaf Shipping    16-09-2024
                  Ji Nan         Container      Agency
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of           Expected       Expected Arrival                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Torm Elise        18-09-2024     Disc Mogas                     Alpine Marine
                                                                     Services
Zhong Gu          18-09-2024     D/L Container                Sharaf Shipping
Ji Nan                                                                 Agency
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Ice Fighter       18-09-2024     L/10000 Hsfo                               -
Oocl Nagoya       18-09-2024     D/L Container                              -
Xin Lian Chang    18-09-2024     D/L Container                              -
Express Rome      18-09-2024     D/L Container                              -
Kota Loceng       18-09-2024     D/L Container                              -
Star Blessing     18-09-2024     D/L Container                              -
Yin Neng          18-09-2024     D/2350                                     -
                                 General Cargo
Charioteer        18-09-2024     D/1760                                     -
                                 Steel Coils
Orchid            19-09-2024     D/20000                                    -
Kefalonia                        Chemical
Big Lilly         19-09-2024     D/L Container                              -
Gluon             19-09-2024     D/L Container                              -
Pvt Diamond       19-09-2024     D/19793                                    -
                                 General Cargo
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of           Departure      Ships Departures                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Apl Salalah       18-09-2024     Container Ship                             -
Independent
Spirit            18-09-2024     Container Ship                             -
Jabal Samhan      18-09-2024     Clinkers                                   -
=============================================================================

