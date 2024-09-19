KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Wednesday (September 18, 2024).
=============================================================================
ALONGSIDE EAST WHARF
=============================================================================
Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing
No. Date
=============================================================================
OP-1 Torm Elise Disc Mogas Alpine Marine 14-09-2024
Services
OP-2 M.T Bolan Disc Pakistan National
Crude Oil Shipping Corp 16-09-2024
B-1 Erdek Load East Wind 16-09-2024
Ethanol Shipping Co
B-10/B-11 Omega S Load Sea Trade 14-09-2024
Clinkers Shipping
B-11/B-12 Baker River Load Crystal Sea 16-09-2024
Clinkers Services
B-13/B-14 Lady Disc Int. Shipping &
Katerina Bulk Cargo Ports Services 16-09-2024
B-14/B-15 Arya Load Rice Ocean Services 15-09-2024
Pvt. Ltd
B-16/B-17 Meghna Disc Dap Wma Ship Care 15-09-2024
Prosper Services
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-24 Royal O Disc Sea Trade 14-09-2024
Yellow Shipping
Peas
B-25 Mumbai Load Sea Trade 17-09-2024
Cement Shipping
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Saptl-1 Msc D/L Msc Agency 17-09-2024
Adelaide Container Pakistan
Saptl-2 Zhong Gu D/L United Marine 17-09-2024
Nan Ning Container Agency
Saptl-3 Zhong Gu D/L Sharaf Shipping 16-09-2024
Ji Nan Container Agency
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Torm Elise 18-09-2024 Disc Mogas Alpine Marine
Services
Zhong Gu 18-09-2024 D/L Container Sharaf Shipping
Ji Nan Agency
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Ice Fighter 18-09-2024 L/10000 Hsfo -
Oocl Nagoya 18-09-2024 D/L Container -
Xin Lian Chang 18-09-2024 D/L Container -
Express Rome 18-09-2024 D/L Container -
Kota Loceng 18-09-2024 D/L Container -
Star Blessing 18-09-2024 D/L Container -
Yin Neng 18-09-2024 D/2350 -
General Cargo
Charioteer 18-09-2024 D/1760 -
Steel Coils
Orchid 19-09-2024 D/20000 -
Kefalonia Chemical
Big Lilly 19-09-2024 D/L Container -
Gluon 19-09-2024 D/L Container -
Pvt Diamond 19-09-2024 D/19793 -
General Cargo
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Apl Salalah 18-09-2024 Container Ship -
Independent
Spirit 18-09-2024 Container Ship -
Jabal Samhan 18-09-2024 Clinkers -
=============================================================================
