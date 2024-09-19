Follow us

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Wednesday (September 18, 2024).

============================================================================= ALONGSIDE EAST WHARF ============================================================================= Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing No. Date ============================================================================= OP-1 Torm Elise Disc Mogas Alpine Marine 14-09-2024 Services OP-2 M.T Bolan Disc Pakistan National Crude Oil Shipping Corp 16-09-2024 B-1 Erdek Load East Wind 16-09-2024 Ethanol Shipping Co B-10/B-11 Omega S Load Sea Trade 14-09-2024 Clinkers Shipping B-11/B-12 Baker River Load Crystal Sea 16-09-2024 Clinkers Services B-13/B-14 Lady Disc Int. Shipping & Katerina Bulk Cargo Ports Services 16-09-2024 B-14/B-15 Arya Load Rice Ocean Services 15-09-2024 Pvt. Ltd B-16/B-17 Meghna Disc Dap Wma Ship Care 15-09-2024 Prosper Services ============================================================================= Alongside WEST Wharf ============================================================================= B-24 Royal O Disc Sea Trade 14-09-2024 Yellow Shipping Peas B-25 Mumbai Load Sea Trade 17-09-2024 Cement Shipping ============================================================================= Alongside SOUTH Wharf ============================================================================= Saptl-1 Msc D/L Msc Agency 17-09-2024 Adelaide Container Pakistan Saptl-2 Zhong Gu D/L United Marine 17-09-2024 Nan Ning Container Agency Saptl-3 Zhong Gu D/L Sharaf Shipping 16-09-2024 Ji Nan Container Agency ============================================================================= Expected Sailing ============================================================================= Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Torm Elise 18-09-2024 Disc Mogas Alpine Marine Services Zhong Gu 18-09-2024 D/L Container Sharaf Shipping Ji Nan Agency ============================================================================= Expected Arrivals ============================================================================= Ice Fighter 18-09-2024 L/10000 Hsfo - Oocl Nagoya 18-09-2024 D/L Container - Xin Lian Chang 18-09-2024 D/L Container - Express Rome 18-09-2024 D/L Container - Kota Loceng 18-09-2024 D/L Container - Star Blessing 18-09-2024 D/L Container - Yin Neng 18-09-2024 D/2350 - General Cargo Charioteer 18-09-2024 D/1760 - Steel Coils Orchid 19-09-2024 D/20000 - Kefalonia Chemical Big Lilly 19-09-2024 D/L Container - Gluon 19-09-2024 D/L Container - Pvt Diamond 19-09-2024 D/19793 - General Cargo ============================================================================= Ship Sailed ============================================================================= Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Apl Salalah 18-09-2024 Container Ship - Independent Spirit 18-09-2024 Container Ship - Jabal Samhan 18-09-2024 Clinkers - =============================================================================

