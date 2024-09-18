EU chief to visit Poland to meet leaders of flood-hit nations

WARSAW: European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen will on Thursday meet leaders of several flood-hit nations in the Polish city of Wroclaw, Poland’s government said Wednesday.

High winds and unusually heavy rainfall have hit swathes of Austria, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania and Slovakia since last week.

At least 22 people have died because of the extreme weather and flooding let loose by Storm Boris in central Europe.

“Von der Leyen will visit Wroclaw on September 19,” the Polish government’s press office said on Wednesday.

It added that she would hold talks in the western city with Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer, Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk and Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico.

Brussels said Wednesday the visit was at the invitation of Tusk.

“President von der Leyen will visit the area at risk in Wroclaw to assess the situation created by the recent heavy floods and rains that have hit Poland,” Commission deputy chief spokesperson Arianna Podesta told reporters.

Together with the four leaders, “she will discuss the actions taken by the authorities to respond to this crisis,” she added.