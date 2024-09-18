Intra-day update: rupee maintains momentum against US dollar

The Pakistani rupee strengthened against the US dollar, appreciating 0.08% in the inter-bank market on Wednesday.

At 12:30pm, the currency was hovering at 277.90, a gain of Re0.23 against the US dollar.

On Monday, the rupee had settled at 278.13, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The currency market was closed on Tuesday on account of the Eid Milad-un Nabi holiday.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) Executive Board is scheduled to take Pakistan’s 37-month Extended Fund Facility (EFF) of about $7 billion on agenda on September 25.

Internationally, the US dollar wavered on Wednesday, while the yen regained some lost ground as investors made last-minute tweaks to positions ahead of a policy meeting expected to begin a US easing cycle.

The Federal Reserve is expected to make its first interest rate cut in more than four years at 1800 GMT, with markets pricing a 2/3 probability of a 50 basis point cut.

The dollar has fallen along with US yields since July and at $1.1125 per euro is not far from the year’s low at $1.1201 in anticipation of US easing at a clip, with more than 100 basis points of rate cuts priced in by Christmas.

Traders say the Fed’s tone as well as the size of the rate cut will drive the reaction in the foreign exchange market.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, steadied on Wednesday, after rising in the previous two sessions, as investors await the US Federal Reserve’s anticipated interest rate cut, with the potential for more violence in the Middle East supporting the market.

Brent crude futures for November dropped 3 cents to $73.67 a barrel at 0053 GMT.

US crude futures for October slid 11 cents, or 0.2%, to $71.08 a barrel.

Both contracts gained by about $1 a barrel on Tuesday on lingering supply disruptions in the US, the world’s biggest oil producer, after Hurricane Francine and as traders bet that demand may increase following what would be the Fed’s first interest rate cuts in four years.

This is an intra-day update