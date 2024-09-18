AGL 35.97 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (3.51%)
AIRLINK 135.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.66%)
BOP 5.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
CNERGY 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.13%)
DCL 8.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.98%)
DFML 47.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-2.41%)
DGKC 75.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.46%)
FCCL 24.26 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.29%)
FFBL 46.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
HUBC 153.21 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.24%)
HUMNL 10.84 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.65%)
KEL 4.07 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.24%)
KOSM 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
MLCF 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.33%)
NBP 58.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.17%)
OGDC 141.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.07%)
PAEL 25.92 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.86%)
PIBTL 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.66%)
PPL 114.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.35%)
PRL 24.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.49%)
PTC 11.54 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
SEARL 57.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.52%)
TELE 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.94%)
TOMCL 41.30 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.47%)
TPLP 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
TREET 15.16 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.86%)
TRG 58.28 Increased By ▲ 3.80 (6.98%)
UNITY 28.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.58%)
WTL 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.44%)
BR100 8,424 Increased By 48.5 (0.58%)
BR30 27,172 Increased By 65.5 (0.24%)
KSE100 80,262 Increased By 770.4 (0.97%)
KSE30 25,370 Increased By 301.4 (1.2%)
Sep 18, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Dollar wobbles toward Fed decision

Reuters Published 18 Sep, 2024 08:36am

SINGAPORE: The dollar wavered on Wednesday, while the yen regained some lost ground as investors made last-minute tweaks to positions ahead of a policy meeting expected to begin a US easing cycle.

The Federal Reserve is expected to make its first interest rate cut in more than four years at 1800 GMT, with markets pricing a 2/3 probability of a 50 basis point cut.

The dollar has fallen along with US yields since July and at $1.1125 per euro is not far from the year’s low at $1.1201 in anticipation of US easing at a clip, with more than 100 basis points of rate cuts priced in by Christmas.

The yen, up more than 12% since July, has been surging because the Bank of Japan - which sets policy on Friday - has been hiking rates at the same time as the Fed prepares to cut.

It rose about 0.7% to 141.41 per dollar on Wednesday, recouping part of an overnight drop.

The yen was up 0.6% to 157.37 per euro.

Elsewhere, the Australian dollar briefly touched a two-week top at $0.6773, while a rise in milk prices supported the New Zealand dollar at $0.6202, though moves were tentative ahead of the Fed’s meeting.

Traders say the Fed’s tone as well as the size of the rate cut will drive the reaction in the foreign exchange market.

“A dovish Fed on a substantial easing path should generally lead to a weaker dollar,” said Nathan Swami, head of currency trading at Citi in Singapore.

But an extremely dovish Fed, Swami said, could end up spooking markets if it seems it anticipates a more ominous downturn in the economy than is expected, and in that case risk-sensitive and emerging market currencies may face headwinds.

US retail sales unexpectedly rose 0.1% in August, data showed overnight, against forecasts for a 0.2% contraction and the Atlanta Fed’s closely-followed GDPNow estimate was raised to 3% from 2.5%, supporting perhaps a case for a smaller Fed cut.

Dollar pinned down by 50bp Fed cut wagers

China’s markets resumed trade on Wednesday after the mid-autumn festival break, with the yuan’s trading band fixed at its strongest since January.

The currency was steady at 7.0975 per dollar in early trade. Sterling, the best performing G10 currency of the year, held at $1.3164 with its rally being driven by signs of a steadying economy and sticky inflation.

British inflation data is due later in the day, while on Thursday the Bank of England is seen leaving rates on hold at 5%, with a 35% chance of a cut.

Final European inflation figures are also due, however, they are not expected to deviate much from preliminary August figures and so all eyes will be on the Fed.

“With markets wagering on 41bp of cuts, which is a long way from either realistic contender (25bp or 50bp), volatility seems almost assured,” analysts at ANZ Bank said in a note to clients.

Euro Bank of England Yen Federal Reserve Dollar US dollar US dollar index China yuan

Comments

200 characters

Dollar wobbles toward Fed decision

Intra-day update: rupee maintains momentum against US dollar

Israel planted explosives in 5,000 Hezbollah’s pagers, say sources

Lebanon’s Hezbollah chief will give a speech on Thursday after pagers detonations

Oil prices set to snap two-day winning streak ahead of Fed decision

PSX’s earnings jump to Rs1.03bn in FY24, massive 368% higher

Led by select stocks, KSE-100 pushes past 80,000 with nearly 800-point gain

Shipping giant Maersk enters into strategic partnership with Secure Logistics

TOMCL boosts frozen beef production, targets rising demand in China

US Fed set to make first rate cut since 2020

UN to demand Israel end ‘unlawful’ presence in Palestinian territories within 12 months

Read more stories