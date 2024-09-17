Russian Deputy PM Overchuk to arrive in Pakistan on Wednesday: FO

Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation, Alexei Overchuk, would lead a high-level delegation to Pakistan on a two-day visit starting from Wednesday, September 18, the foreign office said on Tuesday.

Overchuk will hold meetings with President Asif Ali Zardari, PM Shehbaz Sharif, and Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, as per the statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

“Pakistan and Russia enjoy cordial relations based on goodwill, amity and trust, which is reflected in the multi-faceted bilateral cooperation including in trade, energy and connectivity,” it said.

Earlier, citing sources, Business Recorder had reported that Pakistan and Russia are all set to ink a number of pacts on government-to-government (G2G) with regards to trade, energy, finance and industry during the visit of Alexey Overchuk on September 18-19, 2024.

This will be the highest level visit from an official of the Russian Federation, after a number of years, and a follow-up of discussions between PM Shehbaz and Russian President Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin on the sidelines of SCO Summit in Astana (Kazakhstan) on July 3, 2024.

According to the sources, the Russian deputy prime minister will be accompanied by several deputy ministers of the Russian government.