IK says amendments aimed at suppressing SC

ISLAMABAD: The incarcerated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding chairman, Imran Khan, on Monday, said that the reason behind the proposal floated by the government to set up the constitutional court is because they are afraid of the Supreme Court.

The new constitutional amendments will destroy the country’s future, Khan said while talking to reporters at Adiala Jail, Rawalpindi, after the hearing of Toshakhana II case against Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi. He said that the main objective of the constitutional amendment was to keep him in jail, he said, adding that rulers have decided to dismantle the judiciary.

Khan said that all this is being done to cover up election fraud and their corruption. They are afraid that if the elections were being opened then everything would reverse, he said.

‘Package’: The Night of the Parliamentarians

The PTI founding chairman said that a mockery of the law has been made in the country. They want to end the supremacy of law and democracy in the country, he said, adding that with the amendment in the NAB law, they have forgiven corruption of billions of rupees.

He said that all this is going against the interest of the country.

“Political instability will further increase in the country due to the threatening of judges, abduction of people and abolishment of political party,” he said, adding that the interests of the elite and the country are odds with each other.

Khan said that they [the elite] are only interested in the protection of election fraud and their money.

He said that the public needs to stand firm for the protection of their rights and judiciary. “I am standing with the judges and the journalists,” he said, adding that they wanted to bring Chief Justice QaziFaez Isa for destroying the country. He said that they think that we will sit quietly. We will stage strong street movement against the government’s attempt to impose again the present chief justice, he said.

Earlier, Special Judge Central Sharukh Arjumand, while hearing Toshakhana II case against Khan and his wife, directed the investigation officer (IO) of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to present the investigation report before it during the next hearing to be held on September 23.

During the hearing, the FIA prosecutor, Zulfiqar Naqvi, told the court that after the amendment in the NAB law this is the first case transferred to the agency. It is mandatory to examine the case as per the FIA laws, he said.

Khan and his wife’s lawyer Salman Safdar appeared before the court.

