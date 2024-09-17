Eid Milad-un-Nabi today

LAHORE: All is set to celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAWW) today with traditional religious fervor and solemnity. The day will dawn with 31-gun salute at the Federal Capital, Islamabad, and a 21-gun salute in all provincial capitals.

Special prayers will be offered after the Fajr prayer for unity of the Muslim Ummah and the country’s progress and prosperity. The government has already declared public holiday on Tuesday and all the offices and business centres will remain closed.

Streets, roads, buildings, mosques, and houses have been decorated with colorful lights, to mark this auspicious occasion. Milad processions will also be taken out in all cities on Tuesday in which Ulema and Khateeb will highlight all aspects of life of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), stressing adherence to his teachings and Sunnah. Mahafil-e-Milad are also being organized in cities across the country to highlight Seerat-un-Nabi (SAWW) and teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony will organize National Seerat Conference in Islamabad. Radio TV channels will broadcast special programmes highlighting the significance of the day. A Mehfil-e-Naat and Seerat prize distribution ceremony will also be held in Islamabad under the auspices of Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony.

In Lahore, Eid processions will be taken out from various parts of the provincial capital for which police has adopted security arrangements. The faithful will also distribute sweets and food among the people.

