‘Harris vs Trump: Views of the Pakistani-American community’

This is apropos a letter to the Editor by this writer carried by the newspaper yesterday.

In my view, the Pakistani-American community at large worry about Trump’s potential second term, which may strengthen the US-India relations and create further complications for Pakistan, especially in terms of security and economic cooperation.

On immigration, Harris’s support for comprehensive reform aligns well with the needs of Pakistani immigrants, while Trump’s restrictive policies, such as travel bans and stricter deportation measures, have been viewed as detrimental by many in the community.

Under the Biden administration, the US has cautiously engaged with Pakistan in post-Afghanistan dynamics, particularly recognising Pakistan’s influence over the Afghan Taliban.

Security cooperation has been a key element, with US aid aimed at bolstering Pakistan’s anti-terrorism capabilities. However, the US remains wary of Pakistan’s complex relationship with militant groups like the Taliban.

Economically, while direct trade agreements have not expanded significantly, the US has provided development assistance and supported Pakistan in its efforts to stabilize its economy through institutions like the IMF.

At the multilateral level, Pakistan has worked with the US on platforms such as the United Nations and the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), where Pakistan successfully exited the FATF grey list.

Additionally, China’s deepening economic ties with Pakistan through the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) have remained a point of concern for the US, although the Biden administration has refrained from pressuring Pakistan to pivot away from China and the priority has remained on maintaining security cooperation and economic stability in the region.

The Trump administration took a more confrontational stance toward China-Pakistan relations, particularly in opposing the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) as part of China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). US officials under Trump expressed concerns that CPEC would lead to unsustainable debt for Pakistan, viewing the project as part of China’s broader strategy to extend its geopolitical influence in South Asia.

Trump’s administration also aligned closely with India, seeing it as a counterbalance to China, which further distanced Pakistan from the US and deepened its partnership with Beijing.

The focus was on limiting China’s regional influence, including in the military cooperation between Pakistan and China.

Qamar Bashir

