Rupee remains largely stable against US dollar

  • Currency settles at 278.13 against the greenback in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published September 16, 2024 Updated September 16, 2024 04:18pm

The Pakistani rupee remained largely stable against the US dollar, appreciating 0.01% in the inter-bank market on Monday.

At close, the currency settled at 278.13, a gain of Re0.03 against the US dollar.

During the previous week, the rupee improved marginally, gaining Re0.41 or 0.15% against the US dollar.

The local unit closed at 278.16, against 278.57 it had closed the week earlier against the greenback, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

In a key development, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Executive Board is scheduled to take Pakistan’s 37-month Extended Fund Facility (EFF) of about $7 billion on the agenda on September 25. This was confirmed by Julie Kozack, Director of the Communications Department at IMF, while addressing a press briefing the previous week.

Internationally, the yen lounged around its highest levels for the year on Monday in trading thinned by a holiday in Japan, as market participants vacillated over the expected size of the Federal Reserve’s almost-certain rate cut later this week.

The US dollar was flat at 140.86 yen, near where it finished last week and close to the 140.285 end-December low it struck on Friday.

The Fed’s Sept. 17-18 meeting is the highlight of a busy week that also has the Bank of England and Bank of Japan announcing policy decisions on Thursday and Friday.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, rose in Asian trade on Monday amid expectations of a US interest rate cut this week, though gains were capped by persistent demand worries and weaker China data.

Brent crude futures for November were up 38 cents, or 0.5%, at $71.99 a barrel at 0700 GMT. US crude futures for October were up 49 cents, or 0.7%, at $69.14 a barrel.

Both contracts had settled lower in the previous session, with concerns about supply disruptions easing as Gulf of Mexico crude production resumed following Hurricane Francine and as rising data showed a weekly rise in US rig count.

Still, nearly a fifth of crude oil production and 28% of natural gas output in the Gulf of Mexico remain offline in the hurricane’s aftermath.

