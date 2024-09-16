AGL 35.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-3.46%)
AIRLINK 139.70 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (0.67%)
BOP 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
CNERGY 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.73%)
DCL 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.16%)
DFML 50.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.36%)
DGKC 80.02 Decreased By ▼ -3.13 (-3.76%)
FCCL 24.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
FFBL 46.23 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.28%)
FFL 9.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
HUBC 151.19 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (0.62%)
HUMNL 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.55%)
KEL 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.15%)
KOSM 8.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.41%)
MLCF 34.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.01%)
NBP 59.39 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (2.13%)
OGDC 142.30 Increased By ▲ 3.80 (2.74%)
PAEL 26.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.85%)
PIBTL 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.3%)
PPL 114.60 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.19%)
PRL 24.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.57%)
PTC 11.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.83%)
SEARL 58.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.51%)
TELE 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.75%)
TOMCL 41.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.2%)
TPLP 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.28%)
TREET 15.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.71%)
TRG 53.98 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (3.91%)
UNITY 28.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.86%)
WTL 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.7%)
BR100 8,401 Increased By 23.9 (0.29%)
BR30 27,190 Increased By 74.3 (0.27%)
KSE100 79,333 Increased By 315.4 (0.4%)
KSE30 25,027 Increased By 114.4 (0.46%)
Sep 16, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-09-16

Petrol price cut by Rs10, HSD’s by Rs13.06

Wasim Iqbal Published 16 Sep, 2024 06:08am

ISLAMABAD: The federal government announced a substantial reduction in prices of petroleum products on Sunday, effective September 16, 2024. A decrease up to Rs 13.06 per litre was made possible without changing the current levels of the petroleum levy (PL) or General Sales Tax.

The rate of petrol was reduced by Rs 10 per litre, from Rs 259.10 to Rs 249.10. High-Speed Diesel (HSD) price was decreased by Rs 13.06 per litre, from Rs 262.75 to Rs 249.69.

Kerosene oil rate was cut by Rs 11.15 per litre, from Rs 169.62 to Rs 158.47. The price of light diesel oil (LDO) was reduced by Rs 12.12 per litre, from Rs 154.05 to Rs 141.93.

According to the Finance Division, the price reduction was driven by a decline in international petroleum prices. Crude oil prices fell from approximately $81 per barrel to less than $76 per barrel for petrol, while HSD prices dropped from $88.5 per barrel to around $83 per barrel.

The import premium for petrol and HSD remained relatively stable during this period at $8.5 and $5 per barrel, respectively. Additionally, the exchange rate remained within a certain range.

Sources said the government’s decision of massive cut in petroleum prices will help boost the sale/ consumption of petroleum products, which has dropped significantly.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

petrol Finance Division Federal Government Petroleum prices petrol price GST HSD petroleum levy petroleum product HSD price diesel prices

Comments

200 characters

Petrol price cut by Rs10, HSD’s by Rs13.06

Govt fails to woo opposition

Net metering tariff rationalisation plan put on the ice

Relocation of Chinese industries: 7-member panel formed

RTO Sargodha detects Rs23bn tax evasion

ADB asked to further engage private sector in Pakistan

KP to reward tax fraud identifiers with cash

ED directs FBR chief to take action against corrupt practices

Section 122 (2) of ITO: ATIR reconciles apparently conflicting provisions

‘Pakistan Investment Conference’ held in Beijing

Prices of essential food items remain high

Read more stories