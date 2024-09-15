AGL 35.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-3.46%)
AIRLINK 139.70 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (0.67%)
BOP 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
CNERGY 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.73%)
DCL 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.16%)
DFML 50.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.36%)
DGKC 80.02 Decreased By ▼ -3.13 (-3.76%)
FCCL 24.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
FFBL 46.23 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.28%)
FFL 9.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
HUBC 151.19 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (0.62%)
HUMNL 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.55%)
KEL 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.15%)
KOSM 8.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.41%)
MLCF 34.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.01%)
NBP 59.39 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (2.13%)
OGDC 142.30 Increased By ▲ 3.80 (2.74%)
PAEL 26.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.85%)
PIBTL 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.3%)
PPL 114.60 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.19%)
PRL 24.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.57%)
PTC 11.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.83%)
SEARL 58.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.51%)
TELE 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.75%)
TOMCL 41.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.2%)
TPLP 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.28%)
TREET 15.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.71%)
TRG 53.98 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (3.91%)
UNITY 28.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.86%)
WTL 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.7%)
BR100 8,401 Increased By 23.9 (0.29%)
BR30 27,190 Increased By 74.3 (0.27%)
KSE100 79,333 Increased By 315.4 (0.4%)
KSE30 25,027 Increased By 114.4 (0.46%)
Sep 15, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-09-15

‘FASTER’ is FBR’s fastest system for refund processing

Sohail Sarfraz Published 15 Sep, 2024 02:45am

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR)’s “FASTER” refund payment system took eight to 19 days for processing of refunds, whereas, “STARR” system took 286 to 753 days for processing/payment of sales tax refunds.

An impact study (2023-24) of Fully Automated Sales Tax E-refund (FASTER) system of the Auditor General of Pakistan (AGP) revealed that both the systems are running parallel for processing of refund payments.

The main difference between the two systems is that cases through FASTER are processed centrally for all stages i.e. from verification of claims to upto authorisation of payment at the FBR headquarters.

On the other hand, the processing and sanctioning of refund through STARR system is dealt by the respective field formation. The refunds through the “FASTER” have increased in comparison to refunds through STARR, both in terms of number of claims as well as total claimed amount.

The report added that the “FASTER” took eight to 19 days on average for processing while processing through the “STARR” system varied from 286 to 753 days. Post-processing delays are another hurdle faced by taxpayers while claiming input tax refunds.

Average credit days ranged from 153 to 173 days in STARR, while cases processed through “FASTER” took nine to 29 days, report maintained.

The AGP has recommended that there should be one platform for processing of refund cases. Other sectors not falling within its ambit as of now may also be allowed to file refund claims through “FASTER”.

The tax gap framework of the FBR needs to be reviewed to incorporate refund liabilities and potential refunds. The department needs to address the systemic issue of non-payment of refunds. Risk categorisation of pending refund claims be carried out and payments be prioritised according to risk, the AGP report added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

FBR FASTER

Comments

200 characters

‘FASTER’ is FBR’s fastest system for refund processing

Internet service: Country has faced a slew of daunting challenges

SOEs cost kitty Rs5.598trn over 10 years, NA told

Cash-strapped Maldives says no need for IMF bailout

SC censures ECP for confusing its order on reserved seats

‘Amendment package’ likely to be tabled today

PM takes ruling MPs into confidence

Dar says Bill in line with Charter of Democracy

Sanctions on entities: US move labeled as biased, politically motivated

PM for finalising E-Vehicles policy by Nov

Sindh introduces contributory pension scheme

Read more stories