PDWP approves uplift schemes worth Rs4.5bn

LAHORE: The Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) on Friday approved two development schemes worth Rs 4.5 billion for the road transport and irrigation system.

As per details, in its 27th meeting, the PDWP of Punjab for the financial year 2024-25 approved funding of Rs 3.534 billion for induction of eco-friendly business in different cities of the province.

While, the meeting also approved another project namely the rehabilitation and up-gradation of the Shujabad Canal system at Rs 953.543 million.

Chairman P&D Board Barrister Nabeel Ahmad Awan chaired the meeting which was also participated by Chief Economist Masoud Anwar, Members P&DB and other senior officials.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024