PARTLY FACETIOUS: Parliament is supreme on paper?

“I think there is a need to distinguish between an outright war and a war of words.” “Sticks and stones may break my bones, but words will never, ever, ever, hurt me.”

“Well, words hurt a lot, words hurled by one party against another, words hurled against an institution, words hurled against…”

“That’s true, but surely they don’t hurt you physically, I mean it’s not as if you have to have a limb amputated and…”

“Some people are better trained to take a war of words, and others not so much. Wait, let me give you an example. Those poor children forced to work as maids in households headed by cruel people who verbally abuse them on a daily basis, and we only hear about it when they are physically abused as well that necessitates hospitalization.”

“Right, but where is the Brown Pope? As Minister of Interior he single-handedly derailed the reported proposed bill on extension of the retirement age of the judiciary by three years…”

“He was scheduling surgery of the cricket team…”

“Not the board?”

“Nope, the team, and for your information he appointed an SHO to deal with these dratted parliamentarians…”

“He ain’t going nowhere. He can make all the mistakes, verbally, engage in a war of words…”

“I never thought I would say it but hats off to the Maulana – I loved his address to parliament when he said no extensions period – not to the judiciary, not to bureaucrats, not to military personnel and then in a lighter tone he said parliament could also extend its tenure considering it is supreme.”

“Parliament is supreme on paper, the others are supreme on…”

“Yeah, yeah, so who should resign you reckon?”

“Well, the ones who should resign are not going to.”

“OK, I suggest a constitutional amendment and…”

“Dead issue, my friend after The Maulana’s speech.”

“He may well support my proposal – I suggest an amendment that takes out one eligibility of a member of parliament.”

“What?”

“I don’t mind keeping ameen but sadiq needs to be expunged.”

“By the way, what does Ayaz actually mean? I looked up in the dictionary, and it says slave of the great warrior Mehmud Ghaznavi.”

“A slave right.”

“Indeed.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024