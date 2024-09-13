IK’s acquittal plea in Al-Qadir Trust case rejected

ISLAMABAD: The Accountability Court, on Thursday, rejected Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding chairman Imran Khan’s acquittal application in the £190 million National Crime Agency (NCA) commonly known as the Al-Qadir Trust case.

Accountability Court judge, Nasir Javed Rana, hearing the case at Adiala Jail Rawalpindi, dismissed Khan’s acquittal plea and directed the defence to cross-examination on prosecution witness and the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) investigation officer (IO) today (Friday).

The judgment on the acquittal plea of Imran Khan’s spouse Bushra Bibi was associated with the main reference.

Imran Khan’s counsel Chaudhry Zaheer Abbas, while arguing before the court, said Imran Khan had no connection with the purchase of Al-Qadir University and Imran Khan must be released.

The NAB prosecutor said Khan had not told the actual facts to then cabinet on the matter.

Talking to reporters after the hearing, he said the judge Humayun Dilawar who sentenced him in the Toshakhana case had been awarded land worth billions of rupees as a reward.

The Anti-Corruption Department of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa had registered a case against Judge Dilawar, he said, adding the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had registered a case against the Anti-Corruption Department KP.

He said the Anti-Corruption Department had concrete evidence against the judge. “Those who take action against PTI or suppress his party were given the benefit of billions of rupees,” he said.

“Khan said Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi subjected PTI to oppression. Mohsin Naqvi was made the PCB chairman as a reward for the oppression of PTI,” he said.

He alleged that “Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa protected every atrocity and did not hear our human rights petitions.”

Qazi Faez Isa would be imposed again as a reward, he said.

About KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur’s remarks about journalists in PTI’s public gathering, he said the remarks were inappropriate and he should not give such remarks to journalists.

