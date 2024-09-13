AGL 37.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.84 (-4.74%)
All matters with IMF resolved: finance minister

Recorder Report Published September 13, 2024 Updated September 13, 2024 06:30am

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb said that Pakistan is moving towards development after achieving economic stabilization.

In a statement on Thursday, he said all matters with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) had been resolved smoothly.

The Finance Minister expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif’s team, the IMF negotiating team, and the relevant institutions, for their crucial role in this regard.

Pakistan not on IMF agenda till Sept 18, no word on external financing yet

The Finance Minister said those matters would be finalised at the IMF board meeting during this month. He said the reduction in the policy rate would increase investment and business activities in the country.

The Finance Minister also noted that the rise in economic activities would create job opportunities.

Pakistan Economy IMF Muhammad Aurangzeb PM Shehbaz Sharif IMF loan IMF and Pakistan Economic distress

