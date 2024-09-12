Agri exports to Japan: envoy urges traders to explore untapped market

KARACHI: Speakers at the seminar urged the Pakistani business community to explore the untapped market of agricultural exports to Japan.

They highlighted that Japanese consumers are known for their high standards and meticulous attention to product quality and health compliance. By adhering to these rigorous standards, businesses can tap into this lucrative market and meet the growing demand for high-quality agricultural products.

The “Export to Japan Seminar” was organized by Pakistan Japan Business Forum (PJBF) held at local hotel here on Wednesday.

Wada Mitsuhiro, the Japanese Ambassador to Pakistan, noted that eighty Japanese companies are currently operating in Pakistan. These companies contribute significantly to the national economic growth and employment in the country.

He suggested that Pakistani exporters consider the preferences and requirements of Japanese consumers when manufacturing their products, as this could enhance their competitiveness. Additionally, he encouraged Pakistani exporters to participate in Expo 2025 in Osaka to explore opportunities in the Japanese market.

Wada also mentioned that Japanese consumers have shown a growing appreciation for Pakistani mangoes, with exports to Japan having increased this year.

In his online address, Raza Bashir Tarar, Ambassador of Pakistan to Japan, highlighted that Pakistani exporters face challenges related to standards and compliance in Japan. He emphasised that Pakistani exporters need to meet these high standards. He also advised that a focus on food and agricultural product exports is essential, and noted that product innovation, packaging, and branding are crucial for exploring markets in Japan.

Zubair Motiwala, Chief Executive of the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), noted that Pakistan’s annual exports to Japan amount to approximately $323 million, which represents only one percent of the potential market for Pakistan in Japan.

He expressed the belief that JETRO could play a role in increasing this export volume. Motiwala suggested that Japan should assist Pakistan in realizing the potential of its blue economy, given the high demand for seafood in Japan. He also mentioned that Pakistani exports face tariff disadvantages in Japan and recommended that discussions be held with Japan to lower these duties.

Additionally, he pointed out that a preferential agreement with Japan could help Pakistani exporters mitigate the impact of high production costs in Pakistan.

Earlier Murtaza Y Mandviwala, Chairman PJBF delivered a welcome address and emphasized the importance of Japnese markets for Pakistani exports.

