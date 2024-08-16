Ministry confirms first suspected case of Mpox

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of National Health Services and Regulations, Thursday, confirmed first suspected case of monkeypox, just a day after global health authorities issued a warning to curb the spread of diseases among international travellers.

A Health Ministry spokesperson said that a resident of district Mardan of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, who recently arrived from a Gulf country, displayed symptoms of Mpox. Samples have been taken and sent for confirmation.

According to officials from the Health Ministry, the patient was diagnosed with monkeypox upon his return from abroad on August 3. The case was identified following Wednesday’s alert by the World Health Organization (WHO), which has declared the outbreak of monkeypox a global public health emergency.

Officials reported that the affected individual is experiencing mild symptoms, and efforts are underway to trace and test those who have been in contact with him. The Health Ministry spokesperson also stated that all provinces have been instructed to appoint focal persons for monkeypox, and Border Health Services have been directed to enhance monitoring at all entry points.

Health officials have taken immediate measures to prevent further spread. They have collected samples from persons who had close contact with the infected man. Additionally, the Border Health Services have been instructed to enhance monitoring at all entry points into the country to detect and contain any potential new cases.

An emergency session was convened at the Health Ministry, chaired by the Director General of Health, to issue guidelines and advisory on managing monkeypox. The ministry has directed provincial health departments to appoint focal persons responsible for monitoring and reporting on developments related to the disease.

This case is notable as it marks the first monkeypox infection reported in Pakistan for 2024. Last year, the country confirmed nine cases, all linked to travellers returning from abroad. One of these patients, who was also infected with HIV, unfortunately died in Islamabad.

During a special session of the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) on monkeypox, officials highlighted that around 15 African countries are currently experiencing monkeypox outbreaks, with a total of 2,030 confirmed cases. Four new countries—Burundi, Kenya, Rwanda, and Uganda—have reported cases since mid-July 2024.

The National Institute of Health (NIH) reported that the WHO has documented 99,176 laboratory-confirmed cases of monkeypox worldwide from January 1, 2022, through June 30, 2024. This total includes 208 deaths across 162 countries.

The month of June 2024 alone saw 934 new cases, with the majority originating from the African Region 61 percent, followed by the Americas 19 percent and Europe 11 percent.

The WHO has noted a decline in reporting, which means recent trends in Mpox cases should be interpreted with caution. WHO continues to encourage all countries to ensure that Mpox is a notifiable disease and to report cases, including when no cases have been detected (known as zero-reporting).

The WHO has declared the spread of a new strain of Mpox in Congo and other parts of Africa as a global health emergency. Confirmed cases have emerged in both children and adults across several African countries. So far, 13 countries have reported Mpox cases, with 517 deaths. This year, over 17,000 suspected cases have been reported in African nations alone.

