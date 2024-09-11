AGL 38.84 Increased By ▲ 3.53 (10%)
AIRLINK 136.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.99 (-1.44%)
BOP 5.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.18%)
CNERGY 4.13 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.49%)
DCL 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.17%)
DFML 51.64 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-2.2%)
DGKC 81.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-1.18%)
FCCL 23.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.55%)
FFBL 45.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.85%)
FFL 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.37%)
HUBC 149.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-0.59%)
HUMNL 10.97 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.14%)
KEL 4.09 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.74%)
KOSM 9.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.81%)
MLCF 33.17 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-3.44%)
NBP 59.90 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (1.22%)
OGDC 137.25 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.14%)
PAEL 26.88 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (4.59%)
PIBTL 5.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
PPL 112.65 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.31%)
PRL 24.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
PTC 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.58%)
SEARL 57.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.78%)
TELE 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.31%)
TOMCL 41.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 8.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
TREET 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.4%)
TRG 51.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1.89%)
UNITY 29.40 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.62%)
WTL 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.6%)
BR100 8,312 Decreased By -52.7 (-0.63%)
BR30 27,082 Increased By 167.3 (0.62%)
KSE100 78,656 Decreased By -631.1 (-0.8%)
KSE30 24,807 Decreased By -265.9 (-1.06%)
European stock markets open higher before US inflation

AFP Published 11 Sep, 2024 12:50pm

PARIS: European stock markets rebounded at the open on Wednesday ahead of US inflation figures and on the eve of an expected interest-rate cut by the European Central Bank.

London’s FTSE 100 gained almost 0.1 percent to 8,211.56 points despite official data showing the UK economy posted zero growth again in July.

The Paris CAC 40 was up 0.3 percent to 7,428.91 points while the Frankfurt DAX also rose 0.3 percent to 18,324.49.

European shares hold ground as AstraZeneca drags, tech shares rise

Investors are looking ahead to US consumer inflation data due later on Wednesday which could shed light on the size of a widely-expected rate cut by the Federal Reserve next week.

The ECB will is also expected to reduce its own borrowing costs on Thursday, its second cut this year.

