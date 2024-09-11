AGL 38.84 Increased By ▲ 3.53 (10%)
AIRLINK 138.80 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.3%)
BOP 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.98%)
CNERGY 4.21 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.43%)
DCL 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
DFML 52.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.09%)
DGKC 82.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.05%)
FCCL 23.68 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.42%)
FFBL 45.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.28%)
FFL 9.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
HUBC 150.40 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.15%)
HUMNL 11.18 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (4.1%)
KEL 4.12 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.48%)
KOSM 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.3%)
MLCF 33.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.6%)
NBP 60.15 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (1.64%)
OGDC 135.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.41%)
PAEL 27.30 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (6.23%)
PIBTL 5.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 112.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.4%)
PRL 24.44 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.62%)
PTC 12.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
SEARL 58.59 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.1%)
TELE 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.77%)
TOMCL 42.25 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.2%)
TPLP 8.53 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.67%)
TREET 15.14 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
TRG 52.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.27%)
UNITY 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.75%)
WTL 1.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.65%)
BR100 8,378 Increased By 13.1 (0.16%)
BR30 27,006 Increased By 90.8 (0.34%)
KSE100 79,318 Increased By 31.1 (0.04%)
KSE30 25,032 Decreased By -40.9 (-0.16%)
Sep 11, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold prices holds steady with US CPI data on radar

Reuters Published 11 Sep, 2024 10:46am

Gold prices steadied on Wednesday, as investors keenly awaited the US inflation data for hints on the size of the Federal Reserve’s potential interest rate cut next week.

Spot gold held its ground at $2,518.22 per ounce by 0319 GMT.

US gold futures rose 0.2% to $2,547.10.

“Gold is range-bound in a well-supported market ahead of a key US inflation report,” said City Index senior analyst Matt Simpson, adding that data is likely to show soft inflation and send gold to a record high.

The US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data is due at 1230 GMT, while the Producer Price Index reading and initial jobless claims are due on Thursday.

The CPI report is expected to show inflation nearing the Fed’s 2% target, supporting Chair Jerome Powell’s view that price growth is under-control, and play a pivotal role in determining the size of the rate cut next week.

The Fed will lower interest rates by 25 basis points at each of the three remaining policy meetings in 2024, according to a majority of economists in a Reuters poll.

Zero-yield bullion tends to be a preferred investment amid lower interest rates and geopolitical turmoil.

“I see good support for gold prices around $2,450-$2,460.

By year-end, gold should trade around $2,600, driven by Fed policy easing and persistent geopolitical tensions,“ said Peter Fung, head of dealing at Wing Fung Precious Metals.

Gold prices gain momentum

Israeli forces are close to fulfilling their mission in Gaza and their focus will turn to the country’s northern border with Lebanon as daily exchanges of fire with Hezbollah take place, Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said on Tuesday.

Among other metals, spot silver edged up 0.1% to $28.40 per ounce, platinum gained 0.6% to $943.10 and palladium was up by 0.9% to $973.78.

Gold Bullion rates Spot gold LME gold

Comments

200 characters

Gold prices holds steady with US CPI data on radar

Intra-day update: rupee gains against US dollar

Monthly TBML-related STRs’ volume surges 398pc: ADB

Senate panel seeks details of 82 SOEs

US election debate: Harris, Trump go on the attack in first debate's opening moments

Visa aims for 10-fold rise in Pakistani use of digital payments

Fauji Fertilizer Company intends to acquire Agritech Limited

Higher sales tax threatens government’s EV promotion efforts: EDB official

Oil prices recover, driven by supply disruption fear from hurricane

NLC ready to help boost imports thru Gwadar Port

Suki Kinari Hydropower Project: Inauguration ceremony likely to be postponed till COD achievement

Read more stories